Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion

UPDATE: No one won the Powerball Jackpot drawing on Monday evening, according to powerball.com . The next drawing will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, the estimated jackpot is now at $1.2B.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.

“I know it sounds crazy because I don’t if the lord tells you to gamble. I’m not a gambler. I live in Summerlin, Nevada but I literally got the two-finger tap from the Holy Spirit to go get this and if I win this, I’m giving it all away,” said Summerlin resident, Valerie Williams.

At one point store employees had to set up a booth to cut down the line, selling $20 quick-pick tickets.

Most of the people in line were from Las Vegas and they told 8 News Now that they were in the giving spirit, saying they would donate some of their winnings.

“It would be great if Las Vegas would have a lottery because what we’re doing, Everyone from Vegas is coming here and we’re supporting people outside of our jurisdiction,” said Las Vegas resident, Ralph Metina.

Lotteries were originally outlawed in the Nevada State Constitution which was ratified in 1864. Section 24 says “no lottery may be authorized by this state, nor may lottery tickets be sold.”

