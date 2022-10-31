Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
wvlt.tv
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says
Dems call for stop of "Dangerous Rhetoric" Tuesday's Election is right around the corner and Knox Dems are calling on their counterparts to stop the rhetoric they're calling dangerous. Vol Dance Team goes viral. Updated: 12 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenior City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News. The lockdown was prompted by an active shooter threat on social media. While law enforcement officials initially said a student was in custody, a later...
Ben Hur Avenue double homicide victim’s mother speaks as trial nears
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide on Ben Hur Avenue. 29-year-old Jamaica Greenlee and 48-year-old Robert Andrade were killed back in August 2020. The suspect, Eli Mostella, goes to trial next week. “She loved her kids unconditionally,” said Neise […]
wvlt.tv
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorites have released more information about a Tuesday standoff involving three suspects and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop which involved three people, and an incident report obtained by WVLT News states the suspect who was driving was travelling more than 80 mph.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5 to 13.
WATE
Paranormal activity after death of Clinton furniture store owner
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — This time of year we hear all kinds of stories about haunted houses and buildings. In Clinton — those types of stories lead you to the J.R. Daugherty building on Main Street. It was a furniture store and apartment complex for half a century....
Georgia vs Tennessee: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football
The biggest game in both college and SEC football this Saturday, Georgia and. collide in Athens for a matchup that will likely decide the SEC East. A head-to-head contest that Georgia has owned in recent years, the Bulldogs have won the last five meetings between the two dating back to 2017, with Tennessee’s last win coming back in 2016 in Athens.
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
Josh Heupel Seemingly Unbothered By Georgia's Home Crowd
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media Wednesday morning ahead of the Volunteers’ matchup with Georgia. Heupel was mum on the potential impact of a packed Sanford Stadium when his No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 pm. “We’ll find out on ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
utsports.com
Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
