wvlt.tv

Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, KCSO says

Dems call for stop of "Dangerous Rhetoric" Tuesday's Election is right around the corner and Knox Dems are calling on their counterparts to stop the rhetoric they're calling dangerous. Vol Dance Team goes viral. Updated: 12 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ben Hur Avenue double homicide victim’s mother speaks as trial nears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide on Ben Hur Avenue. 29-year-old Jamaica Greenlee and 48-year-old Robert Andrade were killed back in August 2020. The suspect, Eli Mostella, goes to trial next week. “She loved her kids unconditionally,” said Neise […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorites have released more information about a Tuesday standoff involving three suspects and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop which involved three people, and an incident report obtained by WVLT News states the suspect who was driving was travelling more than 80 mph.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Josh Heupel Seemingly Unbothered By Georgia's Home Crowd

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media Wednesday morning ahead of the Volunteers’ matchup with Georgia. Heupel was mum on the potential impact of a packed Sanford Stadium when his No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 pm. “We’ll find out on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
utsports.com

Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
KNOXVILLE, TN

