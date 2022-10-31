Regal Beloit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) _ Regal Beloit Corp. (RRX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $119.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.66 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX