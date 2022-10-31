ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

