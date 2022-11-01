HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt. Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons. “I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons,” Smith said. “Part of the personal reasons were some things that were going on. I made a coach’s decision and didn’t think that he was ready to play. If you don’t practice during the week, I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO