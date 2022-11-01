Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police
Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
Family donates toys to Yale Children’s Hospital after seeing shortage during RSV spike
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After more than a week in the hospital in October, two-year-old Brynnley Vitale is giving back. Her goal is for children like her to smile during what can be a scary time. Wednesday morning, she and her family donated hundreds of toys to Yale-New...
Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy? Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions. It […]
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut
When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning. The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner. This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
New Haven launches crisis response team that will respond to 911 calls
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – 911 calls will no longer be taken by just first responders in New Haven. On Tuesday, Mayor Justin Elicker launched a new mental health crisis response team that is ready to serve the city’s most vulnerable. At the New Haven Green, city leaders announced the launch of Elm City Compass, […]
Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit
Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
New DCF Unit Working to Improve Education for Kids in Juvenile Justice Facilities
The Department of Children and Families is working to improve education for incarcerated kids, or children living in juvenile justice facilities for other reasons. The brand-new Juvenile Justice Educational Unit is behind those efforts. In an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut, the new DCF team said they hope to get...
Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live
(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CT emergency housing hotline discontinues 24/7 service as more people are entering homelessness
With funding running out, the state’s once 24/7 emergency hotline for people facing housing crises said Monday that it’s cutting back its hours. United Way’s 211 housing call center will remain open seven days a week but reduce hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The change takes effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.
News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
