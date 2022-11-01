ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Mental Health Impact of Swatting Calls on CT Students and Police

Connecticut State Police were on scene Wednesday at Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown for reports of a school shooting. Students and staff went into lockdown and after an investigation, it was determined it was a hoax. This is the latest school to experience a false alarm. Just last month,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy? Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions. It […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut

When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning. The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner. This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit

Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?

MILFORD — There's something about the Milford Police Dept. lost and found that has a nice ring to it. Or rather, several nice rings. Of all the items turned in as found property, police said various types of rings tend to generate the most interest. "People have turned in...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect

(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

