I am writing in response to the accusation that candidate Tracy Murphy did not attend the “homeless hearing.” The writer’s complaint inadvertently pointed out exactly what is wrong with Sheriff Rob Snaza. Snaza spends his time on politics trying to make policy when he should be concentrating on enforcing the law. While we are awash in drugs and thieves, Snaza is fighting with other politicians instead of doing the job he was elected to do.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO