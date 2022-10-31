ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

James Goddard
3d ago

it is now listed as 46 percent to 46 percent ! Let's get out there and vote . Let's help Tiffany to retire Murray !

Zulito
2d ago

Vote for Tiffany Smiley this election! A 6th term for Patty Murray is way too many! She's been serving since 1993! 30 years and 5 terms later and look what we are in now.

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Snaza Has Run His Course — It’s Time for a Change

I am writing in response to the accusation that candidate Tracy Murphy did not attend the “homeless hearing.” The writer’s complaint inadvertently pointed out exactly what is wrong with Sheriff Rob Snaza. Snaza spends his time on politics trying to make policy when he should be concentrating on enforcing the law. While we are awash in drugs and thieves, Snaza is fighting with other politicians instead of doing the job he was elected to do.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022

Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
GALVIN, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022

Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements

The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia

The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022

Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
CHEHALIS, WA

