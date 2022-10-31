The New York Jets need to take advantage of the Buffalo Bills’ few weaknesses. The Buffalo Bills are a juggernaut. They are loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball and do not have any clear weaknesses, as they rank second in scoring and first in scoring defense. Buffalo ranks top-8 in all four of yards per pass play, yards per rush attempt, yards allowed per pass play, and yards allowed per rush attempt.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO