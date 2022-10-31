Read full article on original website
Giants GM Joe Schoen 'would consider' signing Odell Beckham Jr. if and when he's healthy
“Obviously he’s been a good player, and he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy, Schoen said in his post-trade deadline press conference Tuesday.
Joe Flacco shares his disappointment with Jets
Joe Flacco began the season as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets while Zach Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. He knew that Wilson would be inserted back into the lineup once he was cleared to play, but what the former Super Bowl champion did not expect was to be demoted to third string.
Week 9 NFL best bets: Count on Bears, Raiders
NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 9: Chicago and Las Vegas stand out. We have hit the halfway point in the NFL season and through eight weeks, many things are not playing out as people expected. Geno Smith is an MVP candidate with the seventh-best odds to win the award. Tom Brady has finally shown signs of his age. Russell Wilson cannot get anything going on a stacked Denver Broncos team.
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
2 rare Bills weaknesses the NY Jets must exploit
The New York Jets need to take advantage of the Buffalo Bills’ few weaknesses. The Buffalo Bills are a juggernaut. They are loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball and do not have any clear weaknesses, as they rank second in scoring and first in scoring defense. Buffalo ranks top-8 in all four of yards per pass play, yards per rush attempt, yards allowed per pass play, and yards allowed per rush attempt.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must answer a big Zach Wilson question
The New York Jets’ offensive coordinator must decide how much he trusts his quarterback to develop. Mike LaFleur has a difficult job on his hands. The New York Jets’ offensive coordinator is trying to build an offense that emphasizes the strengths of his quarterback, Zach Wilson. However, the young Wilson is struggling at all of the things that are supposed to make him special, leaving LaFleur devoid of easy solutions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Joe Schoen discussed wide receivers, but comfortable with group Giants currently have
“We were just trying to add good players, whether they be front-line or depth players, but the problem is that there are a lot of teams who are still in it where we are in the season,” Schoen said.
Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig
Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
How did Denzel Mims look in first 2022 start? | NY Jets Film
Reviewing Denzel Mims’s first start of the 2022 season for the New York Jets. We all knew Denzel Mims would get his shot at some point this year. And that time has come. After being inactive for the New York Jets‘ first six games of the 2022 season, the former second-round pick made his season debut against the Broncos in Week 7, due to the benching of fellow wideout Elijah Moore.
Ex-Giants star Eli Manning channels Chad Powers for Halloween edition of ‘ManningCast’
Chad Powers came back to celebrate Halloween. During ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday, Eli Manning got in the spooky spirit and decided to wear a costume for the broadcast. And he dressed as none other than his alter ego, Chad Powers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Does Zach Wilson’s height contribute to some of his struggles?
We have seen other QBs who lack height struggle over the middle of the field. At the 2021 BYU Pro Day, prior to becoming the No. 2 overall pick to the New York Jets, Zach Wilson measured in at 6’2 1/10″ tall. It’s hard to know if the...
CBS Sports
Giants didn't want to 'shop hungry' ahead of NFL trade deadline, open to reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen used a similar approach in his first NFL trade deadline with the G-Men that wise people use when going to the grocery store: not shopping hungry. At 6-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Schoen didn't rush to make any splashy moves during his team's Week 9 bye ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. E.T. deadline, citing the team's record as proof that their method is "working."
Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. New England Patriots
How did NY Jets QB Zach Wilson grade against the New England Patriots?. Our QB Grades series continues with Zach Wilson‘s fifth start of the 2022 season. Wilson was largely blamed as the primary culprit for the New York Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year passer launched a trio of ghastly interceptions that cost the Jets a victory.
NFL Analysis Network
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade
Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
