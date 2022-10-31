ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments

Curt Millar
3d ago

it's about time someone limits the governor's emergency powers.

Funny Thing
2d ago

Vote Republicans in, it’s the only way to undo Inslee’s heavy handed tactics.

Freedom
2d ago

never ever vote for any evil politician that went along with shutting your income down and ruining your life

