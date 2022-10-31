Read full article on original website
Curt Millar
3d ago
it's about time someone limits the governor's emergency powers.
17
Funny Thing
2d ago
Vote Republicans in, it’s the only way to undo Inslee’s heavy handed tactics.
11
Freedom
2d ago
never ever vote for any evil politician that went along with shutting your income down and ruining your life
5
Related
Democrats scramble to avert shock Senate loss in Washington state
Democrats are adding millions in television spending to boost Sen. Patty Murray, a sign that the party is employing a take-no-chances approach even in solidly blue Washington state. The 30-year veteran of the Senate is facing a challenge from Republican Tiffany Smiley, a political newcomer whose campaign has seized on...
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.
Republican state senator: Skagit mayors right to call for pursuit, possession reforms
(The Center Square) – Washington state Senator Ron Muzzall agrees with much of official Skagit County that reforms are needed on drug possession and police pursuit laws. Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton listed four problems they are most concerned about in a joint letter to legislators from the state’s 10th, 40th and 39th districts: pursuit laws, drug possession laws, juvenile questioning and a new jail not being fully used yet.
KOMO News
Candidates in Washington's 4th District talk inflation, immigration and abortion policies
WASHINGTON — This election, voters in Washington’s 4th Congressional District will decide if they want to keep Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside or chose his opponent, Democrat Doug White of Yakima. Newhouse was elected to Congress in 2014 and previously served as a state lawmaker and director of...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
‘Outrageous’: GOP anger at new Pentagon abortion policy could roil defense bill debate
The Defense Department will now cover travel costs for troops seeking abortions.
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
KOMO News
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — When it comes to some of the most important issues to Washington voters this election season, US Senate incumbent Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley showed a clear division during a debate Sunday night. The two answered questions that included inflation, abortion and crime. Murray, a...
Steve Bannon: GOP will teach Democrats a lesson “by bayonet”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. White nationalist and twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon told Kash Patel — who served as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump — that Republicans are going to go after Democrats "with a bayonet" if the GOP wins majorities in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech
The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.
Control of Congress: What happens if GOP gains upper hand in 2022 midterms?
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.
Chronicle
Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington, Touts Electric School Buses, Infrastructure Bill
Kamala Harris made her first visit as vice president to Seattle on Wednesday, announcing a nearly $1 billion award to school districts to replace older buses with electric and cleaner-running models. The visit also mixed in midterm partisan politics as Harris headlined a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, urging...
US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her. Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.”. “The U.S....
Deep-blue Washington no longer a Senate lock for Democrats: 'The groundswell is real'
A reliably blue Senate seat has begun shifting in the other direction, with Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley making gains against longtime Washington Democrat Sen. Patty Murray, with only days until the midterm election. Murray, who has held the state's Senate seat since 1992, was originally projected to solidly win. New...
