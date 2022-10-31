Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022
Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022
Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022
James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022
Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Chronicle
‘Business Soiree’ in Downtown Centralia Scheduled for Nov. 7
There will be an open house “business soiree” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 405 N. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The building, which was the longtime home of Boccata, includes a turn-key restaurant with ample dining spaces and a three-bedroom apartment. Boccata owner Darren Harris will...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
KOMO News
Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma
Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jacob Wilmovsky: 1989-2022
Jacob “Jake” Peck Wilmovsky, of Tumwater, Washington, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. Jake was born in Seattle, Washington, to Todd and Denice Wilmovsky on May 15, 1989. He attended Black Hills and Avanti high schools before entering the workforce. He worked for 15 years in the pest control and insulation industries. He enjoyed nature, spending time in the woods hiking, four-wheeling, and in his youth, hunting. Most of all, he loved his son and his family, always extending a helping hand when available.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
thurstontalk.com
Northwest Grind Coffee in Olympia, Rochester and Soon Yelm Will Make Your Holidays Merry with High Quality Drinks, Treats and Gifts
Every amazing holiday memory I have involves a hot drink. Hot chocolate after Christmas tree cutting. Peppermint mocha at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with my husband. Cookie decorating with an eggnog latte. The holidays just aren’t the same without that special drink handcrafted from a local coffee shop. This year, make sure that coffee drink comes from Northwest Grind – a locally-owned coffee shop in Olympia, Rochester and soon Yelm that goes the extra mile to ensure incredible flavor and quality in every drink and every bite.
Chronicle
Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member
The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man receives eight and a half years in crash that killed Ridgefield resident
A Vancouver man has received more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault from a December fatal accident on an Interstate 5 offramp. On Oct. 17, Derek Cunningham, 34, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court and was sentenced to 102 months...
Chronicle
$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia
Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Chronicle
Sirens: Tased by Security; Drunk in the Drive-Thru; Marble Shot at Residence; Indecent Exposure
• A camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 31. • Grocery items were reported stolen from the 200 block of South Tower Avenue just before 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 31. The case is under investigation.
Chronicle
Prosecutor Sends Aron Christensen Case Back to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for More Investigation
Nearly a week after the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against two suspects in the death of Aron Christensen and his dog to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday it has returned the case to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
