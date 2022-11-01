ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray. “Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Highway Patrol investigating shooting death on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A jack-knifed semi on southbound I-15 near 5300 South led to traffic delays Wednesday morning. Now, the Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after finding one person dead of a gunshot wound at the scene. The UHP said a car hauler and a white car were involved...
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection

SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Iron County search and rescue, in high moutain snow already

CEDAR BREAKS, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County’s search and rescue team plowed through high mountain snow to assist four people in their snow-stuck vehicle during a mission that didn’t end until early Thursday morning. The call-out came at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday for the...
IRON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Body of Cedar City man found near national monument in Arizona

WUPATKI NATIONAL Monument, Arizona, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Cedar City man was located Monday near the Wupatki National Monument, in Arizona. The deceased was 46-year-old Conan Stults, according to a report from the Coconino (Ariz.) County Sheriff’s Office. “On Saturday Oct. 29,...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
LAYTON, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE

