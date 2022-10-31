ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022

Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
GALVIN, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022

Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
CHEHALIS, WA
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

ilani Opens Sports Betting Facility

COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — With the recent opening of its sportsbook, ilani has become the first sports betting facility in Clark County. Patrons wanting to make bets can do so at the casino's Sportsbook Counter, which is open daily, or at one of ilani's 24-hour kiosks, which are next to The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill and throughout the casino floor. They can also build their bet online before placing it at one of the sports betting kiosks.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Snaza Has Run His Course — It’s Time for a Change

I am writing in response to the accusation that candidate Tracy Murphy did not attend the “homeless hearing.” The writer’s complaint inadvertently pointed out exactly what is wrong with Sheriff Rob Snaza. Snaza spends his time on politics trying to make policy when he should be concentrating on enforcing the law. While we are awash in drugs and thieves, Snaza is fighting with other politicians instead of doing the job he was elected to do.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician

The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
CHEHALIS, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Welders decertify union at Precision Castparts

A five-year effort to get a first contract has come to a close at PCC Structurals, where management refused to recognize the union from the start. Instead, the company waged an all-out legal battle and sought to crush union interest. Non-union workers got raises, and their union counterparts got nothing. In decertification ballots counted last month, a majority of workers voted to leave the union.
CLACKAMAS, OR

