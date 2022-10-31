Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Everett Herald rescinds legislative endorsement after discovering ‘misrepresentations’
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The editorial board of the Everett Herald newspaper rescinded the endorsement of a state legislative candidate after the paper said it found “serious misrepresentations” in the candidate’s work history. Tuesday the board changed the paper’s endorsement from Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers, to current...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022
Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Auditor’s office censors online political speech, calls voting on Election Day ‘misinformation’
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall’s office coordinated with local and federal officials to remove constitutionally protected speech from social media sites and YouTube. It believes telling voters to submit ballots on election day is “dangerous” and is even proactively seeking content to report and censor. In an...
Chronicle
ilani Opens Sports Betting Facility
COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — With the recent opening of its sportsbook, ilani has become the first sports betting facility in Clark County. Patrons wanting to make bets can do so at the casino's Sportsbook Counter, which is open daily, or at one of ilani's 24-hour kiosks, which are next to The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill and throughout the casino floor. They can also build their bet online before placing it at one of the sports betting kiosks.
Chronicle
'Successful For a Lot of Different Reasons': Inslee Tours Safe Stay Site in Vancouver
Gov. Jay Inslee toured Vancouver's first Safe Stay Community on Monday, hailing the city's efforts to address homelessness as a model for the state. Inslee visited the Safe Stay at 11400 N.E. 51st Circle and later toured the upcoming Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing complex before taking part in a roundtable discussion with community leaders.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Snaza Has Run His Course — It’s Time for a Change
I am writing in response to the accusation that candidate Tracy Murphy did not attend the “homeless hearing.” The writer’s complaint inadvertently pointed out exactly what is wrong with Sheriff Rob Snaza. Snaza spends his time on politics trying to make policy when he should be concentrating on enforcing the law. While we are awash in drugs and thieves, Snaza is fighting with other politicians instead of doing the job he was elected to do.
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
nwlaborpress.org
Welders decertify union at Precision Castparts
A five-year effort to get a first contract has come to a close at PCC Structurals, where management refused to recognize the union from the start. Instead, the company waged an all-out legal battle and sought to crush union interest. Non-union workers got raises, and their union counterparts got nothing. In decertification ballots counted last month, a majority of workers voted to leave the union.
Comments / 0