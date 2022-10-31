ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


Chronicle

Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium

The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician

The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
CHEHALIS, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey

Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget

The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA

