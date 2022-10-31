Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium
The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
Chronicle
Mineral Lake YMCA Camp Opposition Arises Again in Hearing Ahead of Decision Next Week
Rezones may seem to be among the more mundane actions of local government. But, to some residents of Mineral, an unincorporated community north of Morton, such an action would be “unacceptable” or could even “eviscerate the very essence” of the area. Six people from the town...
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
thejoltnews.com
‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey
Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Chronicle
Thurston County Homeless Camps Could Be Allowed With More Flexibility Under Proposed Change
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a proposed permanent law change. The county adopted an interim emergency housing ordinance in June 2019. Since then, the Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly renewed the ordinance, even though it has never been used to permit an encampment.
Seattle warns of dire revenue forecast over next two years as council works on budget
The city of Seattle unveiled its updated revenue forecast Wednesday, predicting that the city will see significantly less-than-anticipated revenues for the 2023-24 budget. Over the next two years, the city expects to see a net $64 million decrease in real estate excise tax revenues, a net $9.4 million decrease in general fund revenues, and a net $4.5 million decrease in revenues from the sweetened beverage tax.
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from LDS Church in Utah
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
KUOW
Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income
Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Comments / 0