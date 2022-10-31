Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
thejoltnews.com
‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey
Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
Chronicle
Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022
Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022
James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements
The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
thereflector.com
ESD 112 seeks applicants for vacant board position
Educational Service District 112 is accepting applications from those who are interested in filling the unexpired term of the Director District 1 board position after Richard Graham resigned from the seat he held for 25 years. The district encompasses Green Mountain, La Center, Kalama and the Woodland School District as...
GraysHarborTalk
Great NorthWest FCU Launches ‘Buy Local Spend Local’ Community Initiative
Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of Buy Local Spend Local, a community investment project that encourages its 17,000+ members to shop at locally-owned businesses. Great NorthWest FCU will randomly reimburse 5 transactions per month of up to $25 each when the member uses their credit union’s debit or credit card to complete their purchase at a locally owned business which is enrolled in the program. The program officially launched this month.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jacob Wilmovsky: 1989-2022
Jacob “Jake” Peck Wilmovsky, of Tumwater, Washington, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. Jake was born in Seattle, Washington, to Todd and Denice Wilmovsky on May 15, 1989. He attended Black Hills and Avanti high schools before entering the workforce. He worked for 15 years in the pest control and insulation industries. He enjoyed nature, spending time in the woods hiking, four-wheeling, and in his youth, hunting. Most of all, he loved his son and his family, always extending a helping hand when available.
Chronicle
Leaf Exchange and Styrofoam Recycling Event Scheduled for Nov. 5; Document Shredding Will Be Available
WSU Extension Lewis County Master Recycler Composter volunteers are hosting ta leaf exchange and styrofoam recycling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Lewis County Central Solid Waste Transfer Station. The station is located at 1411 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The volunteers...
Chronicle
Thurston County Homeless Camps Could Be Allowed With More Flexibility Under Proposed Change
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a proposed permanent law change. The county adopted an interim emergency housing ordinance in June 2019. Since then, the Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly renewed the ordinance, even though it has never been used to permit an encampment.
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
