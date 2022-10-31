ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone

St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey

Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician

The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner

In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022

Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022

James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022

Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements

The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
OLYMPIA, WA
thereflector.com

ESD 112 seeks applicants for vacant board position

Educational Service District 112 is accepting applications from those who are interested in filling the unexpired term of the Director District 1 board position after Richard Graham resigned from the seat he held for 25 years. The district encompasses Green Mountain, La Center, Kalama and the Woodland School District as...
KALAMA, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Great NorthWest FCU Launches ‘Buy Local Spend Local’ Community Initiative

Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of Buy Local Spend Local, a community investment project that encourages its 17,000+ members to shop at locally-owned businesses. Great NorthWest FCU will randomly reimburse 5 transactions per month of up to $25 each when the member uses their credit union’s debit or credit card to complete their purchase at a locally owned business which is enrolled in the program. The program officially launched this month.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jacob Wilmovsky: 1989-2022

Jacob “Jake” Peck Wilmovsky, of Tumwater, Washington, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. Jake was born in Seattle, Washington, to Todd and Denice Wilmovsky on May 15, 1989. He attended Black Hills and Avanti high schools before entering the workforce. He worked for 15 years in the pest control and insulation industries. He enjoyed nature, spending time in the woods hiking, four-wheeling, and in his youth, hunting. Most of all, he loved his son and his family, always extending a helping hand when available.
TUMWATER, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA

