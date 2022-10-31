Jacob “Jake” Peck Wilmovsky, of Tumwater, Washington, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. Jake was born in Seattle, Washington, to Todd and Denice Wilmovsky on May 15, 1989. He attended Black Hills and Avanti high schools before entering the workforce. He worked for 15 years in the pest control and insulation industries. He enjoyed nature, spending time in the woods hiking, four-wheeling, and in his youth, hunting. Most of all, he loved his son and his family, always extending a helping hand when available.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO