Chronicle
‘Business Soiree’ in Downtown Centralia Scheduled for Nov. 7
There will be an open house “business soiree” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 405 N. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The building, which was the longtime home of Boccata, includes a turn-key restaurant with ample dining spaces and a three-bedroom apartment. Boccata owner Darren Harris will...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022
Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kyle Fanning: 1987-2022
Kyle S. Fanning was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Chehalis, Washington. He passed away Oct. 22, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. Kyle died doing what he loved, riding his Harley on a sunny day. Kyle spent much of his life riding on two wheels. It wasn’t uncommon to catch him...
Chronicle
A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022
Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
thurstontalk.com
Northwest Grind Coffee in Olympia, Rochester and Soon Yelm Will Make Your Holidays Merry with High Quality Drinks, Treats and Gifts
Every amazing holiday memory I have involves a hot drink. Hot chocolate after Christmas tree cutting. Peppermint mocha at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with my husband. Cookie decorating with an eggnog latte. The holidays just aren’t the same without that special drink handcrafted from a local coffee shop. This year, make sure that coffee drink comes from Northwest Grind – a locally-owned coffee shop in Olympia, Rochester and soon Yelm that goes the extra mile to ensure incredible flavor and quality in every drink and every bite.
Chronicle
Jones’ Goal in Stoppage Time Helps T-Birds Take District Crown
TUMWATER — Fresh off a marathon 16-round penalty shootout victory over Ridgefield in the 2A District 4 semifinals, the Tumwater girls soccer team was understandably banged up headed into its district championship matchup against the Greater St. Helens League champion Columbia River Thursday night. Throw on some players battling...
Chronicle
Leaf Exchange and Styrofoam Recycling Event Scheduled for Nov. 5; Document Shredding Will Be Available
WSU Extension Lewis County Master Recycler Composter volunteers are hosting ta leaf exchange and styrofoam recycling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Lewis County Central Solid Waste Transfer Station. The station is located at 1411 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The volunteers...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022
James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
thurstontalk.com
The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It
It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022
Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
Chronicle
Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium
The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
southsoundbiz.com
Westport Marina Modernization Draft Plan Now Available
A draft plan to modernize Westport Marina at the Port of Grays Harbor is now available for viewing by the public. The plan, which outlines the strategic and phased upgrades to the marina, is expected to be considered by the Port Commission in December. The Port describes the marina as...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Chronicle
Pirates Through to District Finals on Naillon Golden Goal
For a half, it looked like the Adna girls soccer team was already running on empty. By the end of the match, it became apparent that the Pirates were just saving some gas for one extra sprint at the end. After going into halftime chasing a two-goal deficit to Onalaska...
q13fox.com
Man's van stolen with cat inside in Olympia
A local man is on edge after his van was stolen with his cat still inside. He says it happened on Wednesday at the Capital Mall in Olympia.
KXRO.com
“Kurt Cobain Bridge” to North Aberdeen replacement fully funded at $23.1 Million
The City of Aberdeen has announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected the Young Street Bridge, formally known as the North Aberdeen Bridge, to receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program. The city stated that the bridge was originally constructed in 1956 across the...
