Lewis County, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner

In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member

The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey

Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium

The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
TOLEDO, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022

Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Missing Thurston County Woman Found Three Days Later in Centralia

A Tumwater woman who went missing Oct. 21 was found days later in Centralia, according to police. Roberta A. Hartnell, 68, was reported missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home in Tumwater near Buttercup Street. Police at the time suspected that her son...
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia

The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
OLYMPIA, WA

