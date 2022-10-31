Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
Chronicle
Q&A: Candidates for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
In an article published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle, Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner candidates Kevin Emerson and Mike Hadaller were profiled and asked questions concerning their campaign goals, what drove them to run and why they were the better option for PUD commissioner compared to their opponent.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Chronicle
Mineral Lake YMCA Camp Opposition Arises Again in Hearing Ahead of Decision Next Week
Rezones may seem to be among the more mundane actions of local government. But, to some residents of Mineral, an unincorporated community north of Morton, such an action would be “unacceptable” or could even “eviscerate the very essence” of the area. Six people from the town...
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
Chronicle
Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member
The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
thejoltnews.com
‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey
Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
kptv.com
Frustration continues over the investigation into Lewis County homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Not even a week after the Lewis County Corner’s office ruled 49-year-old Aron Christensen’s death a homicide, the county prosecutor’s office handed the case back to the sheriff’s office despite two suspects being referred charges. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said prosecutors...
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
Chronicle
Toledo School District Proposes Levy Measure to Fund Stadium
The Toledo School Board will vote next month on a resolution to place a capital levy proposal on the February ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to complete the stadium “as promised in 1996,” the district announced Tuesday. The board requested the resolution for the ballot...
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
Chronicle
Leaf Exchange and Styrofoam Recycling Event Scheduled for Nov. 5; Document Shredding Will Be Available
WSU Extension Lewis County Master Recycler Composter volunteers are hosting ta leaf exchange and styrofoam recycling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside the Lewis County Central Solid Waste Transfer Station. The station is located at 1411 S. Tower Ave. in Centralia. The volunteers...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Linda Jean Clark: 1949-2022
Our Lord Jesus received Linda Jean Clark into Heaven and set her free from cystic fibrosis on Oct. 24, 2022, at 4:15 a.m. Linda was born March 5, 1949, to Joseph Nilsen and Ruby Nilsen (née Parcells) in Bremerton, Washington, and shared her childhood in Poulsbo, Washington, with her brothers Gerald, Joe and Ed.
Chronicle
Missing Thurston County Woman Found Three Days Later in Centralia
A Tumwater woman who went missing Oct. 21 was found days later in Centralia, according to police. Roberta A. Hartnell, 68, was reported missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home in Tumwater near Buttercup Street. Police at the time suspected that her son...
thejoltnews.com
Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
