Team running New York Marathon in honor of Sandy Hook victim Chase Kowalski

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – This is a bittersweet week for one Newtown family who lost a loved one at Sandy Hook. On Monday, Chase Kowalski would have been celebrating his 17 th birthday.

Chase was a fun-loving kid who took park in triathlons, and after his death, his family created the CMAK foundation in his memory to help other kids.

John Orzechowski grew up with Chase and considers him a brother. Their families are best friends and Orzechowski is running in the New York Marathon on Sunday to help raise money for the foundation.

News 8’s Dennis House spoke to Orzechowski about it.

“It really means a lot to me,” Orzechowski said. “Chase was like a brother, little brother. I mean, it really, it’s just something I wanted to do to keep his legacy alive and just remember him, and obviously, the rest of the people that unfortunately passed that day.”

You can watch the full interview on This Week in Connecticut 10 a.m. on Sunday.

