National Weather Service Forecasting ‘Impactful’ Rainstorm for Western Washington This Week
It appears November is coming in like a lion and staying that way. Lewis County and all of Western Washington are forecast to receive a significant rainstorm beginning on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. “(It) probably will be a very impactful storm,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist...
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
Washington Sues to Block $4 Billion Albertsons Dividend Ahead of Kroger Merger
Washington's top lawyer has asked a court to stop Albertsons from paying investors a $4 billion dividend set to be paid out ahead of the grocery retailer's proposed merger with rival Kroger. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is among the first targeting the proposed merger,...
Washington Lawsuit: Three Men Illegally Moved From Juvenile Detention to Adult Prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
