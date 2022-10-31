ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Richmond girls’ basketball holds first day of tryouts

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1DOZ_0ith3UMd00
Senior Nyla Stroman puts in a layup during Monday's first day of tryouts. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — While Monday was Halloween, the sweet treat for the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team wasn’t candy. Instead it was the fact that it was the first official day of the winter sports season.

Fifth-year head coach Teddy Moseley and the Lady Raider basketball program held its first day of tryouts after school. Around two dozen players attended.

Working on the fundamentals, players participated in passing, shooting and conditioning drills.

The team will hold two more days of tryouts before the first practices for the varsity and junior varsity teams begin on Thursday.

Richmond will open its season on Nov. 12 at home against non-conference Northwood High School.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Monday’s tryout, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbkgN_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvOZG_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ieE6_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHacN_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPE68_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zE5Mh_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbCp8_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9WN2_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ty0UQ_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0qq0_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cmb7w_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gv5vW_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yYVg_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmZHc_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NB1dM_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWldo_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fm9RO_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9XAh_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIBcW_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqJf0_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcDlW_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KFUy_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4waL_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEuFE_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dztn8_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D373s_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIcMs_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrdTh_0ith3UMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJ4YH_0ith3UMd00

Rockingham, NC
