PHOTOS: Richmond girls’ basketball holds first day of tryouts

Senior Nyla Stroman puts in a layup during Monday's first day of tryouts. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — While Monday was Halloween, the sweet treat for the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team wasn’t candy. Instead it was the fact that it was the first official day of the winter sports season.

Fifth-year head coach Teddy Moseley and the Lady Raider basketball program held its first day of tryouts after school. Around two dozen players attended.

Working on the fundamentals, players participated in passing, shooting and conditioning drills.

The team will hold two more days of tryouts before the first practices for the varsity and junior varsity teams begin on Thursday.

Richmond will open its season on Nov. 12 at home against non-conference Northwood High School.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Monday’s tryout, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.