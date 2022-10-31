(WJBF) – Punting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Ray Guy died Thursday morning at the age of 73. Guy, who was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, played for the University of Southern Mississippi before becoming the first pure punter in the history of the NFL draft to be picked in the first round. He played with the Raiders (first in Oakland, then in Los Angeles) for the duration of his professional career between 1973 and 1986.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO