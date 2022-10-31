Read full article on original website
Ray Guy, NFL punting legend and Hall of Fame player, dead at 73
(WJBF) – Punting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Ray Guy died Thursday morning at the age of 73. Guy, who was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, played for the University of Southern Mississippi before becoming the first pure punter in the history of the NFL draft to be picked in the first round. He played with the Raiders (first in Oakland, then in Los Angeles) for the duration of his professional career between 1973 and 1986.
Could Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba follow in footsteps of Nick Bosa and Keith Byars?
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not had an ideal junior season. He was Ohio State football's leading wide receiver in 2021, breaking the Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches with nine touchdown receptions. In 2022, Smith-Njigba has played only limited snaps through four games due to a lingering hamstring...
What makes Ohio State's Zed Key 'the most interesting man in college basketball?"
The words were printed on a one-of-its-kind T-shirt and shipped to Zed Key. It was near the midway point of Key’s sophomore season at Ohio State when coach Chris Holtmann, in a segment on the Big Ten Network's “The Journey,” tried to sum up the personality of his 6-8, 255-pound center. What he...
Collinsville football on historic playoff run
It took 103 years for Collinsville High School to earn their first victory in the state football playoffs. The Kahoks (9-1) beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 14-12 last Friday to get that historic win. Now it’s on to the second round and a matchup in Chicago on Saturday night against Brother Rice. For the Kahoks, they know they […]
