Flathead County, MT

Mother charged in St. Louis AMBER Alert, took child against doctor’s orders

ST. LOUIS – A seriously ill 10-month-old baby at the center of an overnight AMBER Alert was found safe Thursday morning. The child’s mother is now in custody and faces criminal charges tied to the AMBER Alert. St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Jayana Johnson, 24, with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Armed group ordered to stay away from ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
ARIZONA STATE
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
MISSOURI STATE
Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
Saint Louis, MO
