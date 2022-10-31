Read full article on original website
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah family stunned by the generosity of a Halloween trick-or-treater they noticed on their doorbell camera footage, decided they would find her to thank her. With the help of social media, the family was able to find the trick-or-treater now known as “Beetlejuice Girl.”...
Mother charged in St. Louis AMBER Alert, took child against doctor’s orders
ST. LOUIS – A seriously ill 10-month-old baby at the center of an overnight AMBER Alert was found safe Thursday morning. The child’s mother is now in custody and faces criminal charges tied to the AMBER Alert. St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Jayana Johnson, 24, with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Some Missouri Reps. want more background checks, repeal of existing state gun law
ST. LOUIS – As the investigation continues into last week’s school shooting in St. Louis, some Missouri lawmakers hope gun control legislation will take priority in the state’s next legislative session. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D – District 132) and several others signed a letter...
Ben Holladay Bourbon: Oldest Missouri distillery releases bourbon after 30 years
Just outside of Kansas City, near the airport, sits Weston, Missouri. In that town is a distillery called Holladay Distillery. It's the oldest distillery in Missouri.
Richard Emery formally sentenced for St. Charles quadruple murder
A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her family days after Christmas in 2018 will suffer the death penalty in state prison, a St. Charles judge ruled Thursday.
Armed group ordered to stay away from ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Ill. Sen. Durbin visits FEMA disaster recovery center Thursday, Nov. 3
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin returns to his boyhood hometown of East St. Louis Thursday morning to visit a FEMA disaster recovery center.
County lawyers no show in their fight to delay evidence in summer camp drowning
St. Louis County lawyers failed to show up to court Wednesday as the family of a 6-year-old who drowned continued its demands for video of their son’s tragedy.
Ill. Sen. Durbin to promote early voting at SIU-Edwardsville
Senator Dick Durbin will also visit SIUE Edwardsville on Thursday, November 3.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
Kari Lake says she ‘never made light’ of Pelosi attack, blames ‘creative editing’
(The Hill) — Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake defended widely criticized comments she recently made that appeared to joke about the recent attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she “never made light” of the incident. Lake also told The Daily Mail that...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
Heavy turnout of no-excuse absentee voting in St. Louis County
Voters chose to exercise their right Thursday to vote earlier thanks to a new Missouri law. The St. Louis County elections office saw a steady line of voters all day.
Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area.
Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Talk about a hot hand. A 70-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware recently won a $100,000 prize after picking up a pair of scratchers at a Speedy Gas convenience store. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials it was the most she had ever won...
Voters can learn about their rights at the Community Empowering Event next weekend
ST. LOUIS – Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis. This is part of the international organization’s SOAR Initiative. Voter education is just one focus of the effort. Members answer questions about voter rights, including those of formerly-incarcerated voters.
