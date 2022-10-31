Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
Forever Families: Stylists offer free hair services for children of color in foster care
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing quite like walking out of the beauty shop with a fresh hairdo to show off. But for many children of color in foster care, not only can it be hard to find a salon, it can be extra expensive and difficult to get the style you want.
drippingspringsnews.com
Halloween in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs organizations and businesses celebrated the end of October — and 'spooky season' — with a whole host of activities across the area. Participating businesses included the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, Dreamland Dripping Springs and even senior centers such as Ledgestone Senior Living. For the Dripping Springs...
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: B. Boy From Austin Animal Center
This week meet “B. Boy” aka “Beebs” from Austin Animal Center. He’s been nothing but a perfect houseguest in a temporary foster home. He loves to cuddle and he is quiet as a mouse until he is woken up. He loves splashing around at the dog pool too.
‘It’s something good for Lockhart’: Students sprouting food forest near campus
Students at Pride High School have begun branching out to create a food forest.
Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest." Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.
Experts express tips on how to keep children safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is here and many trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets dolled up in their costumes on the look out for some candy!. As children go door-to-door, it's important they return home safely after their hunt for candy. The sun is setting earlier, meaning many children will be walking in the dark.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
Amy’s Ice Creams to Make Round Rock Debut
Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has since then expanded significantly throughout the Austin area and into two other major Texas markets—San Antonio and Houston.
KVUE
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
KVUE
LIST: Events for Día de los Muertos in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos, also known as "Day of the Dead," is being celebrated all across Austin and the Central Texas area as a way to remember loved ones who have died. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that spans for two days,...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
Group offers resources for people with Down syndrome, their families
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and those touched by the disability say it's important to talk about it all year long. One group that is advocating for resources and inclusion is the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT). The goal of DSACT is to...
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0