Leander, TX

drippingspringsnews.com

Halloween in Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs organizations and businesses celebrated the end of October — and 'spooky season' — with a whole host of activities across the area. Participating businesses included the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival, Dreamland Dripping Springs and even senior centers such as Ledgestone Senior Living. For the Dripping Springs...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest." Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin music school closes temporarily after fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
ROUND ROCK, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Events for Día de los Muertos in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos, also known as "Day of the Dead," is being celebrated all across Austin and the Central Texas area as a way to remember loved ones who have died. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that spans for two days,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin, TX
