Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Sarasota EDC urging business owners impacted by Ian to complete state damage survey
It's been over a month since Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Recovery is ongoing in the southern portion of Sarasota County and to this day, some businesses there have yet to reopen their doors.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to start accepting SHIP assistance applications
Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
sarasotamagazine.com
UnidosNow Executive Director Luz Corcuera to Retire
Luz Corcuera, executive director of UnidosNow, will be stepping down at the end of 2022 to devote her full attention to her family. In her seven-year tenure at UnidosNow, Corcuera has strengthened and expanded its educational programs designed to put predominantly low-income, first-generation Latinx students on a path to a post-secondary education. These programs have resulted in more than 3,000 high school graduates securing more than $14 million in scholarships and grants. Additionally, Corcuera expanded the reach of the organization, launching new intergenerational programs including the Future Leaders Academy for Girls (FLAG) for elementary students, Future Leaders Academy for Middle Schoolers (FLAM), and the Parenting Leadership program. During the pandemic, Corcuera led the organization in uncharted territory establishing key partnerships to provide critical emergency assistance, health education/vaccine and treatment access to hundreds of Hispanic families in the region.
SBA Opens Business Recovery Center In Sarasota County To Assist Floridians Recovering From Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Venice on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., to assist Floridians with their SBA disaster loan applications. The SBA Business Recovery Center will be located at
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Rents Are Rising Again
Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms along SWFL coastline
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms. FGCU Professor Mike Parsons explains how this bloom compares to the red tide post Irma.
usf.edu
Sarasota and Hardee county residents now eligible for additional FEMA housing assistance
Residents of Sarasota and Hardee counties are now eligible for temporary housing assistance from FEMA. The federal program provides trailers and manufactured housing for people along with other housing options like FEMA negotiated leases. Sarasota and Hardee Counties are getting additional housing relief after FEMA determined the rental assistance programs...
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment
The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Sarasota County reimplements red tide warnings at multiple beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County health leaders have issued another red tide warning just days after lifting it. Water samples now show elevated levels at Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass. Sarasota Department of Health officials recommend...
Longboat Observer
Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized
Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
941area.com
Six Splendid Things to Do with Your Family Around Sarasota During The Holidays
While the holidays bring us cooler weather, presents, days off work and school, and Starbucks holiday beverages, the true joy of the season is spending time with family. Whether we stay home for a family movie night or travel across the country to see relatives, the most important thing during the holidays is being with loved ones. If you live in or near Sarasota, you don't have to go where its snows to experience the Christmas magic together. Make memories that will last a lifetime with these six splendid things to do with your family around Sarasota during the holidays while it's Christmas in Sarasota approaches.
srqmagazine.com
Sharon Carole CEO/President REALM RESTAURANT GROUP
I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR WHO OWNS multiple business- es and properties in Sarasota. I co-created The Realm Restaurant Group with my partner, Chef Christopher Covelli, and together we own and operate Sage Restaurant and Bijou Garden Café. I am known for saving old buildings and turning them into fine dining establishments. I’ve renovated and redesigned the Sage and Bijou buildings, and I am currently working on restoring two other locations to bring more restaurants and venues to Sarasota. I am an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and a founding member of Project Pride SRQ, as well as a board member of Equality Florida and a recipient of the 2021 Voice for Equality award.
fox13news.com
Habitat ReStore helps Venice residents after Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian took everything from some residents of Venice and North Port. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is helping families get back what they lost.
Comments / 1