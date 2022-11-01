Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
upr.org
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
herrimanjournal.com
Kennecott goes green
Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
