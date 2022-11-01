ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

espn700sports.com

Stevenson Sylvester on Pac-12 football, Utah vs Arizona + more

Former Utes LB/current sideline analyst Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Utah’s shorthanded win in Pullman, Cam Rising back in the fold(?), back at home vs Arizona, preseason expectations vs reality, Lakers two game winning streak + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is...
kslsports.com

BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games

PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Utah score predictions

Arizona’s gauntlet of tough opponents continues Saturday when it takes on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. Ranked 14th in the first College Football Playoff standings, Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) has won 12 consecutive games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and has beaten the Wildcats five straight times. Arizona (3-5, 1-4) is a 17.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall

After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
espn700sports.com

Ted Robinson on Pac-12 football, Utah’s win in Pullman, CFP rankings + more

Pac-12 Network analyst Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss midseason Pac-12 football, Utah’s shorthanded win in Pullman, matchup with Arizona, broadcasters entitled to health information(?), CFP ranking expectations tonight + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
kslsports.com

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Mayakoba Golf Classic Tee Times, Pairings Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will play alongside Harris English and Sebastián Muñoz throughout the opening two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. On Thursday, November 3, Finau will tee it up for the first time in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season at 10:19 a.m. and on Friday he will begin off the 10th tee at 5:39 a.m.
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
utahstories.com

Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
upr.org

Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition

US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
herrimanjournal.com

Kennecott goes green

Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
