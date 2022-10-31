ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Furious Andy Murray blows one-set lead to lose first round match to Gilles Simon at the Paris Masters... with the Scot just one game from victory when retiring home favourite took control

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters.

The Scot had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set.

But Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.

And veteran Simon, who is set to retire after this tournament, took the final set to keep his career alive for at least one more match, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9IUv_0ith2Cl000
Andy Murray wailed in frustration as he was stunned in defeat in first round of Paris Masters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuXWJ_0ith2Cl000
Gilles Simon, who will retire once he is eliminated in Paris, produced a comeback virtuoso

Murray broke Simon's serve in the second game before finding himself down 40-0 in game three.

He soon regrouped, spinning a sideline-hugging forehand and saving three break points to extend his advantage.

Simon cut the deficit, holding Murray to love to make it 4-2, but the Scot replied in kind as the Frenchman was unable to post any points in game seven.

It was 5-3 when Murray began to rattle in front of the vocal home crowd, double-faulting for the third time in the set to open the game for Simon, who took full advantage and banked his first break of the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHw80_0ith2Cl000
Murray took the first set and then raced into a 5-3 lead in the second to edge towards victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8YvV_0ith2Cl000
Simon (right) refused to give in and soon won the next four games to take control of second set

Simon fended off the first set point with a smash and tried the same shot to stave off the second but overpowered it to hand Murray the set and another break.

Murray was visibly frustrated, hitting his racquet on the ground when, all things square at 1-1, his forehand hit the net. Again, Simon capitalised on the mistake to break the Scot's serve, but Murray got the break back immediately to level the set before pulling ahead.

And it was Murray who had the upper hand at the end of a 24-shot rally, first with an over-the-shoulder shot then a well-placed forehand flick from the baseline, though the Frenchman ultimately levelled things at three games apiece.

Murray won the next and earned a critical break point to make it 5-3 before Simon broke back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tWNf_0ith2Cl000
Simon was able to take momentum in a key second set and soon saw his victory to the finish

The momentum began to swing in the Frenchman's favour, Simon making it 5-5 and going on a 10-point unanswered run en route to breaking Murray for a fourth time, then quickly clinching the set to the roar of the Parisian crowd.

Those fans seemed to start getting under Murray's skin as Simon earned the first break of the final set to make it 2-1 and what had once looked like a potential straight-sets victory for Murray evolved into a dogged battle.

And by the end, for just the third time in 19 meetings, Simon prevailed and will play on, in front of an elated home crowd, at least once more.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's a lovely finish... he's played twice and he's been AMAZING': Alejandro Garnacho hailed by Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves after 18-year-old winger scored his FIRST Manchester United goal with a superb run and strike against Real Sociedad

Manchester United's teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club as they went half way to their objective in San Sebastian. Needing to win by two clear goals to avoid the play-off round against sides dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League, United took the lead in the first half through a well-taken effort from the Argentine Garnacho.
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Sacked Chris Silverwood could have the last laugh on England by ending their World Cup dream... as former coach seeks to pull off a huge upset with Sri Lanka in final group match

It is a story with the potential for a very unhappy ending for England. The coach they sacked after yet another Ashes debacle returns with his new team to end their World Cup dream. That is the nightmare scenario for England when they come up against Chris Silverwood and Sri...
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for 'digging in' and overcoming Zurich to seal place in Europa League last-16... as he backs Gabriel Jesus to end goal drought after EIGHT games without scoring

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for 'digging in' and seeing off Zurich to advance as winners of their Europa League group. The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney the surprise match-winner with a fine first-half strike that settled the contest. Needing to match PSV...
Daily Mail

'Criticise us all you want... I'm here to win a World Cup': Fly-half Zoe Harrison insists England will not change their forward-dominated style as they seek to book place in the final by beating Canada

Zoe Harrison grew up learning from her brother and fellow fly-half Alex and now watches England ace Owen Farrell like a hawk. Harrison has been a student of the game for as long as she can remember so it is perhaps no surprise she has impressed as a guiding light for the Red Roses in New Zealand.
Daily Mail

'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
Daily Mail

'I wanted to be playing, not sitting with 100 drunk people asking me questions about Eddie Jones!': Billy Vunipola reveals why he turned down lucrative guest-speaking roles during his England exile… with No 8 'pumped' ahead of 'new debut'

Billy Vunipola is ‘pumped’ to return to work at a packed Twickenham — by walking the walk on the pitch, rather than talking the talk in front of a room full of corporate guests. Saracens’ No 8 has waited a long time for another chance to play...
Daily Mail

FCSB 0-3 West Ham: 18-year-old Divin Mubama cruelly denied a goal on his debut after his header deflects in off Joyskim Dawa - as Pablo Fornals' brace sees Hammers seal perfect record in Conference League group stages

It cruelly went down as an own goal but here was a moment West Ham’s 18-year-old debutant Divin Mubama will never forget. His header to Vladimir Coufal’s cross helped David Moyes’ youngsters win in Bucharest, regardless of what the official scoresheet says. The Europa Conference League may...
Daily Mail

Their final taste of luxury? I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles among the first stars surprised by hosts Ant and Dec at a waterside mansion as they prepare to face a record 24 trials

With just days to go until the much-anticipated launch of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! filming is well under way in Australia. And Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived in style on Thursday to greet this year's 10 celebrity campmates – who will be tasked with a record 24 gruelling trials in the jungle.
Daily Mail

Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich: Gunners survive nervy finish to pip PSV and top Europa League group, with Kieran Tierney volleying home his first goal in 11 months to earn narrow win over Swiss minnows

No matter how far Arsenal go in this competition, no matter where their fine start to the season eventually leads, one thing is certain: this victory will, before long, be relegated to a footnote in their upward journey under Mikel Arteta. Zurich were already eliminated. They sit bottom of the Swiss Super League and this, ultimately, was a win that served only to cement Arsenal’s place atop Europa League Group A.
Daily Mail

Alejandro Garnacho savours 'dream' moment Cristiano Ronaldo gave him permission to perform his new sleeping celebration after his first goal for Man United... as 18-year-old hails his 'idol'

Alejandro Garnacho asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his permission to perform his new 'napping' celebration after scoring his first goal for Manchester United. The teenager scored with a stunning strike to give United a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in their final Europa League group game. The strike was made even...
Daily Mail

'I think he is a fantastic leader... but he does need to start scoring goals': Martin Keown praises Gabriel Jesus for his work-rate but says Brazilian needs to locate his shooting boots after EIGHT games without a goal

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown praised Gabriel Jesus for his performance against FC Zurich - despite the Brazilian extending his dry patch in front of goal to eight games. Jesus endured another frustrating showing in front of goal as Arsenal secured top spot in Group A of the Europa League,...
Daily Mail

Wing Rio Dyer to make debut alongside three returning Lions as Wales seek to end 32-match wait for a win over New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series opener

LINE-UPS Wales XV: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric, Reffell, Faletau. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin. New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Reece, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot,...
Daily Mail

'I'm a bit baffled by Ten Hag... I actually don't think they deserved to win the game': Chris Sutton says Man United needed to play with more 'desperation' against Real Sociedad and should have been far more 'ruthless' in the group

Chris Sutton disputes Erik ten Hag's claim that Manchester United did not get what they deserved in their Europa League match against Real Sociedad. The Red Devils need to win the game by more than two goals in order to top the group, but they could not add to Alejandro Garnacho's first-half strike, leaving them second in their group.
Daily Mail

Rico Lewis is allegedly racially abused by Sevilla fans after making history as the youngest ever player to score on Champions League debut - with Man City 'strongly' condemning abuse aimed at the 17-year-old

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis was allegedly racially abused after making history on his first senior start. Lewis became the youngest ever player to score on their full Champions League debut when he equalised during the 3-1 victory over Sevilla on Wednesday night. The 17-year-old was substituted late on but...
Daily Mail

'I thought he played exceptionally well': David Moyes praises Oliver Scarles - making his 'surreal' West Ham debut - after the 16-year-old stole the show in 3-0 win over FCSB in Bucharest

Oliver Scarles admitted his West Ham debut was 'surreal' after the 16-year-old stole the show in a 3-0 win over Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest. Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a deflected effort from another teenage debutant, Divin Mubama, ensured the Hammers - already through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League - became the first team in the competition to win all six of their group-stage matches.
Daily Mail

The son of a Thai boxing champion, Manchester City's new wonderkid Rico Lewis packs a punch... but could the 17-year-old be set for a loan move in January?

Rico Lewis was straight back to the grind on Thursday morning, with his head in books as part of Manchester City’s education programme for their scholars. He could be forgiven for gazing out of the classroom window because life changed a few hours earlier. Not only a first professional start – in the Champions League no less – but a first senior goal as well. A prolonged standing ovation when substituted, effusive praise from Pep Guardiola. There have been worse nights.
Daily Mail

Lucas Moura is playing through the pain as he bids to solve Tottenham's striker crisis... with Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski all sidelined, the Brazilian is stepping up when it counts for Antonio Conte

Lucas Moura is ready to solve Tottenham's striker crisis but is still playing through the pain of the heel injury that ruled him out for two months earlier this season. 'I'm happy because I'm back and I can help the team,' said Moura. 'It's difficult to get my best form in just a few games but, step by step, I will get there.
Daily Mail

'The way he celebrated the goal he's basically saying 'don't forget me'': Kieran Tierney's winner against FC Zurich was a reminder to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of what he can do, claims Martin Keown, with Scot having fallen down pecking order

Martin Keown believes Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has made a strong statement of intent to become a regular under Mikel Arteta again following his former side's home win over FC Zurich. The Scotsman scored the only goal of the game in Arsenal's 1-0 win over their Swiss counterparts, with Tierney's...
Daily Mail

'You don't always get what you deserve': Erik ten Hag is left with mixed feelings after 1-0 win at Real Sociedad that saw his Man United side narrowly miss out on prized top spot in their Europa League group

Erik ten Hag said 'you don't always get what you deserve' after Manchester United beat Real Sociedad but failed in their bid to avoid a potentially tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie. Already assured of progress from Group E, the second-placed Red Devils arrived in Spain knowing they needed...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

679K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy