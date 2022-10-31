ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Judge Blocks Paramount’s Sale of Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House

By Erik Hayden
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhpO5_0ith2AzY00

Paramount Global’s attempt to sell publisher Simon & Schuster to the owner of Penguin Random House has been blocked, a Washington D.C. judge ordered on Monday. The companies replied that they’re evaluating options and are looking to request an appeal.

“Upon review of the extensive record and careful consideration of the parties’ arguments, the Court finds that the United States has shown that ‘the effect of [the proposed merger] may be substantially to lessen competition’ in the market for the U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books,” U.S. Circuit Court Judge Florence Y. Pan wrote in a two-page order.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In response to the order, a Penguin Random House rep called the move a “setback” and pledged to appeal. “We strongly disagree with today’s decision, which is an unfortunate setback for readers and authors, and we will immediately request an expedited appeal,” Penguin Random House wrote in a statement.

The publisher went on to take aim at the government’s contention that the merger would harm competition for literary work, saying, “As we demonstrated throughout the trial, the Department of Justice’s focus on advances to the world’s best-paid authors instead of consumers or the intense competitiveness in the publishing sector runs contrary to its mission to ensure fair competition. We believe this merger will be pro-competitive, and we will continue to work closely with Paramount and Simon & Schuster on next steps.”

The $2.175 billion deal was originally unveiled by ViacomCBS (before it renamed itself Paramount Global) in November 2020 as part of the Shari Redstone-controlled media conglomerate’s effort to sell off assets that weren’t core to its streaming strategy as it aimed to scale up its Paramount+ platform. That effort from Paramount CEO Bob Bakish resulted in sales of tech site CNET for $500 million as well as CBS’ New York BlackRock headquarters building for $760 million and CBS’ Studio City lot for $1.85 billion.

The proposed sale of Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann, owner of the Markus Dohle-run Penguin Random House, would have created a book-selling behemoth. Bertelsmann and Paramount originally expected the deal to close in 2021, but the U.S. government filed a lawsuit in November of last year alleging that the deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.”

In unveiling the deal two years ago, the Jonathan Karp-led Simon & Schuster touted a roster of top selling authors including Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jason Reynolds. However, King went on to testify in the case and oppose the deal.

Following the judge’s order blocking the merger, Simon & Schuster CEO Karp wrote a note to staff saying, “Although we are disappointed with this decision, I want to reassure all of you that, despite this news, our company continues to thrive. We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many magnificent authors.”

In its bid to stop the deal, the Department of Justice argued in its complaint that, if combined, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have revenues “twice that of their nearest closest competitor,” and would far outpace “Big Five” publisher rivals like HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan. (Notably, in May of last year, the News Corp owned HarperCollins had been able to close an acquisition for the books division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, which includes the English language rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, in a $349 million deal.)

The Justice Department’s antitrust division argued in its lawsuit that the proposed Simon & Schuster and Penguin Random House merger would not only harm consumers but also authors looking to sell their work. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and ultimately, consumers,” read the Nov. 2021 complaint. “Penguin Random House would control close to half of the market for the acquisition of publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books.”

The government added that, “Post-merger, the two largest publishers would collectively control more than two-thirds of this market, leaving hundreds of authors with fewer alternatives and less leverage.”

In reply to the Oct. 31 order, a Paramount Global rep stated that the company “is disappointed by the ruling in this case. We are reviewing the decision and discussing next steps with Bertelsmann and Penguin Random House, including seeking an expedited appeal.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Writers Guild East: Justice Dept. Should Tackle Hollywood Mergers, Too

Two days after a judge blocked the planned sale of publishing giant Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House, The Writers Guild of America East is calling for the government to similarly scrutinize consolidation in Hollywood. “We applaud the approach taken by the court, advocated by the Department of Justice, to analyze the broader impact of proposed mergers – in particular the impact on the people who do the work, in this case the writers who craft fiction and nonfiction stories,” the Guild, which represents writers of film, television, podcasts and news in collective bargaining, said in a statement on Wednesday....
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Jean-Claude Van Damme on His New Passion Project and Why He Won’t Be Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

Of all the action heroes merrily kicking the asses of bad guys in the late ’80s and early ’90s, in terms of actual fighting prowess, few came close to Jean-Claude Van Damme, a karate and kickboxing champion who turned his phenomenal martial arts skills — including a particularly impressive spin-kick — into, for a while, back-to-back box office gold.  First propelled into the action arena thanks to Cannon Films’ 1988 low-budget smash Bloodsport, Van Damme quickly cemented his iconic status as the Muscles From Brussels thanks to 1989’s iconic Kickboxer, then starred as warring twins in 1991’s Double Impact, began a long-running onscreen feud...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill Mourn Takeoff After Fatal Shooting

P-Valley creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill and former NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill are among the public figures mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday outside of a bowling alley in Houston, a rep for Migos confirmed to the Associated Press.More from The Hollywood ReporterMigos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting'P-Valley' Renewed for Third Season at StarzGuest Column: 'P-Valley' Creator Calls on Other Showrunners to Depict Abortion The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia also includes Quavo and Offset, who’s married to Cardi B....
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sung Kang, Known for High-Octane Blockbusters, Takes Detour to Direct Horror-Comedy ‘Shaky Shivers’

Audiences who know Sung Kang from the Fast and the Furious films might not expect him to pivot to a low-budget horror-comedy for his directorial debut. But in the height of COVID in 2020, the actor, who plays Han in the Fast films, spent five weeks at a closed-down Girl Scout camp shooting Shaky Shivers, a ‘90s-set monster mash that is an ode to the types of ‘80s films he grew up loving. “I didn’t want to do something really heavy,” Kang says. “I think a lot of people expected, because of my association to these big blockbuster action movies, that...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pluto TV Is Gaining Market Share (Without Ordering Original Shows or Movies)

In September, Paramount’s Pluto TV became the first free, ad-supported platform to crack the Nielsen Gauge, the ratings provider’s monthly, all-platform snapshot of TV use. The platform reached 1 percent of all TV viewership in the U.S. for the month, coming in just below HBO Max and ranking among other paid streaming services. The milestone was a coup for Pluto TV but not entirely surprising, says Tom Ryan, head of streaming at Paramount, given the platform’s longevity and content offerings. “I do think that this is the beginning of Pluto being broken out as one of the top players in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Amy Adams portrayed the author alongside Meryl Streep in the 2009 film about her quest to cook every recipe in 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' in a year. Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49.
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to flex his more dramatic muscles in upcoming neo-noir action film Darkness of Man. The feature — being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack and has been likened to the grittier titles in Van Damme’s impressive library, such as JCVD and The Bouncer. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. No stranger to action stars, having worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence Joins Longines as Swiss Watchmaker’s Newest Ambassador of Elegance

Lawrence said she's "thrilled" to join the Longines family while looking forward to their partnership "in the years ahead." Jennifer Lawrence is making time for Longines. The Oscar winner has linked up with Swiss watchmaker Longines to serve as its newest Ambassador of Elegance. The move comes as Lawrence has returned to the big screen courtesy of the dramatic feature Causeway from Apple TV+ and her production company Excellent Cadaver.
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How Angelina Jolie’s Abuse Claims Impact Brad Pitt’s Reputation

As Paramount gears up for the December launch of Babylon, its big-budget prestige swing, the studio has to contest with headlines about its leading man, Brad Pitt. Instead of chatter about the star’s first awards hopeful since he won an Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actor is facing accusations about a 2016 altercation on an airplane involving then-wife Angelina Jolie that have come to light amid a legal dispute over the French winery Château Miraval, which they had owned together. A countersuit filed Oct. 4 by Jolie detailed the incident on a private plane during which Jolie...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré to Helm Josephine Baker Biopic

French director Maïmouna Doucouré (Cuties, Hawa) has signed on to write and direct a new biopic on American-born French icon Josephine Baker.  Studiocanal and Bien ou Bien Productions are set to produce the film together with CPB Films, with principal photography expected to begin next year. The project is being developed with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Amadeus' Burnished the Market and Rocked the OscarsAFM: Is 'Yuletide the Knot' This Year's Christmas Pun Star?'AFM: Dark Star Unveils Sasquatch Horror 'Summoning the Spirit' (Exclusive) A singer, dancer, actress and civil...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

E.T. Goes on the Auction Block in December

Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions are giving you the chance to own an eponymous mechatronic model employed for Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All you need is an estimated $2 million to $3 million to make it happen. E.T and other movie items will go on the auction block when an event billed as “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” takes place live Dec. 17-18 in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensLive.com.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"Why 'Do Revenge' Star Talia Ryder Never Needed to Be Part of the Cool CrowdAFI...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Daily Wire’s ‘My Dinner With Trump’ Doc to Show Former President “Unguarded With His Closest Advisors”

The cinema verité-style project features Donald Trump in "intimate" conversation with 16 of his closest advisers and administration officials at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. DailyWire+ — the subscription streaming service of conservative media...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

As It Weighs Murdoch-Driven Merger, Fox Corp. Revenue Rises on Record Political Advertising Haul

Fox Corp. and News Corp., the two crown jewels of the Murdoch family media empire, are in talks to merge. Fox Corp. reported revenue in its fiscal first quarter of $3.19 billion, up 5 percent from the same quarter a year ago, owing to higher affiliate fees and a strong advertising environment, led by a record-shattering midterm elections advertising haul.
The Hollywood Reporter

Terry Bradshaw on Why He Waited to Share His Cancer Diagnoses Publicly: “I Didn’t Want Pity”

Terry Bradshaw said he waited to publicly announce his cancer diagnosis because he wanted to avoid being pitied, but decided to speak out when he says people labeled him as an “embarrassment” after appearing to struggle with his breathing during an episode of Fox NFL Sunday. Bradshaw shared his diagnosis during an Oct. 2 broadcast of the Sunday football show, after the analyst and co-host noticeably stumbled over his words while talking, leading social media users to comment on whether Bradshaw should retire. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Chronicles of Narnia' Star Georgie Henley Reveals Arm Was Nearly Amputated Due...
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Adds 2.3M Active Accounts, Operating Losses Grow

The company, best known for its devices, continues to absorb losses from its player business and warns that Q4 ad spend growth will continue to see a slowdown. Despite adding 2.3 million active accounts and seeing total streaming hours grow to 21.9 billion, Roku saw operating losses balloon by 314 percent year over year to $147 million.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy