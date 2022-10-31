Utica, NY — Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled the design for a state-of-the-art new inclusive playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park on Tuesday. The new playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old playground at the outdated park, which deteriorated and past its useful life. The new playground was designed and will be installed by BCI Burke Company, one of the nation’s leading providers of playground equipment. It is a custom design for the City of Utica specifically.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO