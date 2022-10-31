Read full article on original website
How Garrett Williams' injury changes the outlook on the 2022 Syracuse Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — The injury bug started showing itself early. After one week the Syracuse Orange saw two impactful starters, linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore, sidelined for the season. The Orange lost receiver Isaiah Jones two weeks later, defensive lineman Terry Lockett the next. Another defensive lineman, Denis Jaquez Jr., joined those four just before they bye.
TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: J-D's Cadence Milligan
TOWN OF DEWITT — Congrats to Cadence Milligan on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week. The junior setter for Jamesville-Dewitt tallied 34 assists in the Red Rams' 3-1 win over Central Square Wednesday night. The victory sends J-D to the Section III Class Championship where they'll face Fulton on Saturday.
'Dinosaur Adventure' roars into Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Once again, the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse will be transforming itself to house guests of epic proportions. Dinosaur Adventure will be giving guests the rare opportunity to travel back in time and experience the prehistoric age — about 65 million years ago. On Saturday and...
Helicopter and police swarm Syracuse's northside, ghost gun found prompting arrests
Syracuse, N.Y. — Warning, the video above includes strong language. Authorities descended on the north side of Syracuse Wednesday evening, seeking suspects in two traffic stops. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination or 'GIVE' operation initiated a traffic stop along the 500 block of Park Street for...
Red panda cub born at Syracuse zoo as part of endangered species program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A red panda cub has been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse as part of a program to save the endangered species, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday morning. The female cub was born to 7-year-old mother Simone and 10-year-old father Ketu on...
CNY Tuesdays: Willowdale Bend Farm Sanctuary
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better. Willowdale Bend Farms Sanctuary is helping animals in need.
Syracuse dentist offering annual free services on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the 11th year in a row, Dr. Joan Laura in Syracuse will be continuing to provide free dental services to veterans for Veterans Day. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. It's a history that runs in the family. Dr. Laura's father, the late Dr. John...
GALLERY: NY-22 nominees Francis Conole and Brandon Williams participate in debate on NBC3
SYRACUSE N.Y. — With Election Day less than a week away, Congressional candidates Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams participated in a debate on Wednesday hosted by NBC3. The two nominees are seeking to represent Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District after both won their party’s primaries in...
Road construction to close lanes to traffic on Milton Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A road reconstruction project beginning on Milton Avenue on Syracuse's Tipperary Hill will temporarily close lanes to traffic. Crews will strip and pave Milton Avenue from Tompkins Street to West Genesee Street beginning Tuesday. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while...
Syracuse development company selected to redevelop historic City Hall Commons building
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Hanover Real Estate Development has been selected to purchase and redevelop Syracuse’s City Hall Commons, Syracuse Mayor Walsh announced Wednesday. The selection was made following a request for proposals (RFP) issued in late 2021, to identify a qualified development company to purchase and rehabilitate the historic flatiron building.
Syracuse Airport easing frustrations ahead of winter travel season with additional parking
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As families plan their holiday trips, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is on its way toward adding new parking spots to make sure no one gets stuck without a place to keep their car. Traveling often comes with stress and anxiety from catching a flight to...
Truck driver sustains minor injuries after hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The truck driver who hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge on Monday afternoon has been identified as 37-year-old Omar Clarke of Stratford, Connecticut, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Clarke was driving a Freightliner Truck registered to Alex Amari Trucking of Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $20k sold at Wegmans in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced a winning TAKE 5 ticket for the midday drawing on Tuesday was sold at the Wegmans on Route 57 in Liverpool. The ticket is worth $20,611.50. The midday drawing numbers were 06, 14, 18, 25, 27. The drawing is televised...
Two children taken to hospital with minor injuries after school bus involved in crash
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two children suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash on Butternut Street in Syracuse, Syracuse Police say. According to officers, a vehicle side-swept the bus, causing damage to both vehicles. At the time of the incident, the school bus...
Thomas R. Proctor Park in Utica to be renovated
Utica, NY — Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled the design for a state-of-the-art new inclusive playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park on Tuesday. The new playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old playground at the outdated park, which deteriorated and past its useful life. The new playground was designed and will be installed by BCI Burke Company, one of the nation’s leading providers of playground equipment. It is a custom design for the City of Utica specifically.
Local McDonald's owner to give away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, November 9th, local McDonald’s owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will be giving away free turkeys at his Teall Avenue location in Syracuse. Kemmerer will be handing out the popular holiday meal staple via Wegmans gift certificates to members of the community, allowing recipients to claim a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at participating Wegmans locations, organizers said.
Syracuse community offers support to local activist after fire destroys his home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Tragedy struck local activist, Clifford Ryan on Monday, October 31 after a fire burned and damaged a majority of his home. Members of the community are showing their support by donating to a GoFundMe set up to help the OG’s Against Violence Founder after the fire.
AAA: Tips for staying safe on the roads as we turn the clocks back
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With daylight saving time ending Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 AM, AAA wants to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay safe while on and near roads during the time change. While many motorists will enjoy an extra hour of sleep, they need to be aware of...
North Syracuse student charged after threatening school violence, gun found in home
A 17-year-old student in the North Syracuse School District is facing charges after threatening school violence, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. On Thursday morning, the district became aware of a social media post that threatened violence from one C-NS High School student to another, deputies say. The...
Micron spurs high interest in Clay land
CLAY, N.Y. — It has been less than a week since President Biden came to town to celebrate the news that Micron is coming to Central New York. The company is promising to transform the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay into its mega semiconductor plant. The news is already creating a hot real estate market, not yet for homes but for land and much of it is vacant.
