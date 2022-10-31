ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How Garrett Williams' injury changes the outlook on the 2022 Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — The injury bug started showing itself early. After one week the Syracuse Orange saw two impactful starters, linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore, sidelined for the season. The Orange lost receiver Isaiah Jones two weeks later, defensive lineman Terry Lockett the next. Another defensive lineman, Denis Jaquez Jr., joined those four just before they bye.
TOYOTA HS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: J-D's Cadence Milligan

TOWN OF DEWITT — Congrats to Cadence Milligan on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week. The junior setter for Jamesville-Dewitt tallied 34 assists in the Red Rams' 3-1 win over Central Square Wednesday night. The victory sends J-D to the Section III Class Championship where they'll face Fulton on Saturday.
'Dinosaur Adventure' roars into Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Once again, the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse will be transforming itself to house guests of epic proportions. Dinosaur Adventure will be giving guests the rare opportunity to travel back in time and experience the prehistoric age — about 65 million years ago. On Saturday and...
Red panda cub born at Syracuse zoo as part of endangered species program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A red panda cub has been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse as part of a program to save the endangered species, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday morning. The female cub was born to 7-year-old mother Simone and 10-year-old father Ketu on...
Syracuse dentist offering annual free services on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the 11th year in a row, Dr. Joan Laura in Syracuse will be continuing to provide free dental services to veterans for Veterans Day. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. It's a history that runs in the family. Dr. Laura's father, the late Dr. John...
Road construction to close lanes to traffic on Milton Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A road reconstruction project beginning on Milton Avenue on Syracuse's Tipperary Hill will temporarily close lanes to traffic. Crews will strip and pave Milton Avenue from Tompkins Street to West Genesee Street beginning Tuesday. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while...
Syracuse development company selected to redevelop historic City Hall Commons building

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Hanover Real Estate Development has been selected to purchase and redevelop Syracuse’s City Hall Commons, Syracuse Mayor Walsh announced Wednesday. The selection was made following a request for proposals (RFP) issued in late 2021, to identify a qualified development company to purchase and rehabilitate the historic flatiron building.
Truck driver sustains minor injuries after hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The truck driver who hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge on Monday afternoon has been identified as 37-year-old Omar Clarke of Stratford, Connecticut, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Clarke was driving a Freightliner Truck registered to Alex Amari Trucking of Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $20k sold at Wegmans in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced a winning TAKE 5 ticket for the midday drawing on Tuesday was sold at the Wegmans on Route 57 in Liverpool. The ticket is worth $20,611.50. The midday drawing numbers were 06, 14, 18, 25, 27. The drawing is televised...
Thomas R. Proctor Park in Utica to be renovated

Utica, NY — Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri unveiled the design for a state-of-the-art new inclusive playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park on Tuesday. The new playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old playground at the outdated park, which deteriorated and past its useful life. The new playground was designed and will be installed by BCI Burke Company, one of the nation’s leading providers of playground equipment. It is a custom design for the City of Utica specifically.
Local McDonald's owner to give away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, November 9th, local McDonald’s owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will be giving away free turkeys at his Teall Avenue location in Syracuse. Kemmerer will be handing out the popular holiday meal staple via Wegmans gift certificates to members of the community, allowing recipients to claim a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at participating Wegmans locations, organizers said.
Micron spurs high interest in Clay land

CLAY, N.Y. — It has been less than a week since President Biden came to town to celebrate the news that Micron is coming to Central New York. The company is promising to transform the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay into its mega semiconductor plant. The news is already creating a hot real estate market, not yet for homes but for land and much of it is vacant.
