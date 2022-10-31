Read full article on original website
New Mexico tree-cutting permits will be available soon
The last day to get a permit will be on Friday, December 30.
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Courtroom security video in Las Cruces shows defendant attacking deputy
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Following a trial on October 14th, ABC-7 obtained courtroom showing Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy Larry Trujillo being struck three times by defendant Alejandro Norberto Nevarez. Nevarez was sitting a few feet away from Deputy Trujillo. As Judge Douglass Driggers stood up to leave the...
Lead attorney in the Walmart shooter case withdraws “effective immediately”
EL PASO, Texas -- Curtis Cox, the lead prosecutor in the Walmart shooter case has withdrawn from the case, according to a letter obtained by ABC-7. In a letter to Judge Sam Medrano, Cox says, "While it is not the practice of Assistant District Attorneys in the 34th Judicial District to formally withdraw from specific cases, I am hereby doing so in regard to the.
NMSU leading study to keep pecans from going to waste
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is leading a multistate research project designed to figure out how to keep pecans from becoming inedible and unsellable. A condition known as vivipary, or the premature germination of nuts on trees, has resulted in some regions in Mexico losing...
Department of Health reports first flu cases of they season in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico Department of Health has reported the first positive flu tests of the season. Related video above: UNM doctor shows how easily germs can spread the flu. The Department of Health says positive tests have been reported across the state by clinical labs and...
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in New Mexico
While it might be surprising to some, New Mexico is packed with noteworthy nature and history, making it difficult to narrow its highlights down to just a seven-day itinerary. Here’s how to spend a week in New Mexico, also referred to as the “Land of Enchantment.”. Day 1:...
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
