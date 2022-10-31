Read full article on original website
Teladoc Health names Laizer Kornwasser as president
Teladoc Health has named Laizer Kornwasser president, enterprise growth and global markets, the virtual care company said. In the new role, Kornwasser will have responsibility for performance across Teladoc’s four market channels: the U.S. group health, international, hospitals and health systems, and BetterHelp. He joins from home care provider...
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Vertex’s nonaddictive painkiller candidate, VX-548, has shown promise to be an alternative to opioids. The drug is currently in late-stage trials, and if shown to be effective, Vertex hopes to get it approved for the treatment of acute pain – a market worth $4 billion. (Bloomberg) New U.S....
Q3 earnings roundup: CVS, GSK and United Therapeutics report
The Q3 2022 earnings season rolls along with CVS Health, GSK and United Therapeutics releasing their latest financials Wednesday morning. Overall, CVS’s total revenues increased 10%, though the company incurred a $3.9 billion operating loss compared to a $3.1 billion operating income in Q3 2021. The company attributed this...
Can Mark Cuban’s ‘cost plus’ business lower branded drug costs?
Cost Plus Drugs, the pharmacy backed by billionaire investor and reality TV star Mark Cuban, promised radical price transparency when it launched in January. Cuban pledged to price every product exactly the same way: consumers would pay the manufacturer’s cost, plus a 15% markup, a $3 handling fee for the pharmacist and $5 for shipping.
Merck turns to testimonials to encourage lung-cancer screenings
Merck launched a campaign on Wednesday encouraging people at high risk for lung cancer to get screened annually. The campaign, Focus on Your Lungs: A Screening You Don’t Want to Miss, features two models who used to smoke and a celebrity chef who lost his brother to lung cancer.
FDA panel calls for improved pulse oximeters, highlighting racial disparity
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, pulse oximeters have been a common tool to measure blood oxygen levels through patients’ fingertips. However, experts at the Food and Drug Administration are now calling for changes to the devices based on growing evidence that they’re less accurate when used on darker skin.
