wolflady
3d ago
I wish it was stopped here in Middleburg I hate seeing this beautiful country setting going to become a sub division and full of HOA homes so cluttered you can't breath and so over crowed you can't enjoy yourself because it's elbow to elbow with people .. so sad 😢
After theft and racial tension shakes St. Johns County, a historical marker to remember lynching is finally installed
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Regina Gayle Phillips of St. Augustine felt like she knew a man she never met. His name was Isaac Barret. His death was the only recorded lynching in St. Johns County. Barret was hanged without a trial, accused of assaulting a white family. Phillips...
A Black man named George Floyd was killed by police 80 years ago in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The name George Floyd will forever be linked to the issues of police brutality and social justice. However, there is another less-well known George Floyd. He once lived in St. Augustine, and he too was killed by police. At the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center...
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
Crosswalk, lighting coming to St. Augustine intersection where man was struck and killed
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An $800,000 dollar construction project expected to start in the new year in St. Augustine may ease concerns over pedestrian safety. A man was hit and killed while crossing A1A near the Bridge of Lions over the weekend. It's a section of town cyclist and...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
First Coast News reporter breaks down door, uses firefighter hose at Ancient City Fire Expo
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Battling flames and saving lives, do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?. Hundreds of firefighters are training this week in the nation's oldest city for the Ancient City Fire Expo. It's a chance for them to unite and train. First Coast News...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
pontevedrarecorder.com
Moonlight Market planned for Nov. 12 in St. Augustine
Get ready to spend an evening under the twinkling of lights because the Moonlight Market is back for another year. Presented by Jenna Alexander Studio and Sunday Gathering Table, Moonlight Market invites attendees to spend an evening getting to know local makers throughout Northeast Florida crafting small batch, vintage, handmade, artisan and up-cycled goods.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
News4Jax.com
Man who fell off ladder during Ian among 3 Putnam County deaths attributed to storm; 130 deaths statewide
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state. According to the Florida District Medical Examiners, 130 deaths have been attributed to the powerful storm that slammed into the state in September, WTSP reported this week. Most of the deaths occurred in...
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Crash in St. Johns county ends with serious injuries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY. Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at 11:42 p.m. Saturday night, a trailer and a pickup truck were traveling on County Road 204 when they both approached a stop sign. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The pickup attempted to make...
News4Jax.com
1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO
HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
State opening an on-site D-SNAP location in St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening an on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location in St. Johns County. DCF says this will allow applicants to complete in-person interviews as part of the state’s...
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
