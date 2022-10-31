Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
New Children’s Healthcare, Emory campuses spur development
Developers are targeting well-paid, well-educated hospital workers and medical researchers, pitching a lifestyle without a commute.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion
Piedmont Henry is planning a $3.5 million expansion to create more space for patients who are hospitalized for less than...
One of Atlanta’s top hospitals, Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors for good
ATLANTA — Wellstar Health Systems said it would close Atlanta Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level 1 trauma center in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Chief...
Family fundraises for 'Caring Cradle' to allow more time for families to grieve with babies before death
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A couple is working to help other families coping with an unbearable loss, after losing their own child shortly after she was born. Now, Jeff and Jessica Beacham are taking their pain and turning it into purpose. Just a few months ago, the couple was...
atlantafi.com
Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta
There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
Talking With Tami
Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Audit: Atlanta likely owed $276,000 in unreimbursed insurance costs
Atlanta’s auditor says the city is likely short hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreimbursed retiree insurance costs...
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Police search for Houston murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Houston Police are searching for a murder suspect they believe could be in Atlanta, the department said. Atlanta Police Department leaders are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Steven Lamar Jones. Authorities said Jones is at the center of a deadly stabbing that happened on...
Lizzo's TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she's also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it's no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta's vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0