Chicago, IL

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Roquan Smith trade

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears have traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Bears received 2023 second- and fifth-round selections (as well as linebacker A.J. Klein), and general manager Ryan Poles continues to stock draft capital as he builds for the future. Chicago now has nine draft selections in the 2023 NFL draft, including three in the first two rounds.

Here’s an updated look at the Bears’ 2023 draft picks (exact picks TBD):

  • First-round pick
  • Second-round pick
  • Second-round pick (from Ravens)
  • Third-round pick
  • Fourth-round pick
  • Fourth-round pick (from Eagles)
  • Fifth-round pick
  • Fifth-round pick (from Ravens)
  • Seventh-round pick

We know Poles is someone who wants to rebuild this roster through the draft, and he’s already done that to the tune of three additional draft picks over the last week. It wouldn’t be a complete surprise to see Poles look to add to that total — whether it’s before the trade deadline or in the offseason.

And, according to a report, it doesn’t sound like the Bears are done just yet ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

