Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
THOP announces first of its kind mobile NICU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Neonatal Voyager Transport System is the first of its kind in the region which offers babies more care while they are needing to be transported to The Hospitals of Providence Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The new equipment allows the hospital to pick up premature babies in the region […]
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso
There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
El Paso High’s SAT Sheets “Seen Blowing Around On Mesa Street”
It's the moment every (most) high school kids prepare for: taking the SAT (or ACT). The Scholastic Aptitude Test, or SAT, often determines where you get that acceptance letter to college. But it turns out some El Paso High School students who took the test on October 27 may have...
Annual Fall Pilgrimage to the Top of Mt. Cristo Rey Moved to Mid-November
The annual organized hike by El Paso’s faithful to the 29-foot statue of Christ on the cross that sits atop Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico has traditionally been held on the last Sunday in October for as long as I can remember. But that didn't...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Halloween Forecast: Spooky Seasonal Temperatures!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Happy Halloween!!!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are bundling up those kids for school this morning if they are wearing their Halloween costumes!🧥 It is going to be chilly in the morning but good news we will be warm comfortable and seasonal this afternoon with partly cloudy skies!
El Paso News
Roxy’s Dia de los Muertos Forecast: Nice day before winds pick up!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Dia de los Muertos!💀🍬💀. Expect a high of 77 degrees just like yesterday! Enjoy the weather for today before those winds pick up tomorrow!. A cold front is expected to move in on Friday that is going to...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Jennifer Miner! What a cool shot of these carved out gourds! Hope everyone had a happy Halloween!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
El Paso News
El Paso High SAT score sheets fly out of UPS truck in West El Paso, compromising test
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso High School students’ SAT scores were compromised after they flew out of a UPS truck. The El Paso Independent School District says staff recovered all but 55 SAT sheets. “El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
El Paso’s Michael Myers Heads To The KISS-FM Studio To Apply For A Job
As previously reported, El Paso’s Michael Myers was on the hunt….. For a job in El Paso. Stephen Flores is the photographer behind the El Paso Michael Myers photo series. He had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before, but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.
Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead
Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
nmsuroundup.com
OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU
Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday💀🍬💀. Spooky vibes are still in effect! I hope everyone had a great time last night for Halloween!👻🎃. Thankfully today you wont have to bundle up as much!🧥 Expect a high of 77 degrees and an overnight...
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
