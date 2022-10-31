ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

THOP announces first of its kind mobile NICU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Neonatal Voyager Transport System is the first of its kind in the region which offers babies more care while they are needing to be transported to The Hospitals of Providence Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The new equipment allows the hospital to pick up premature babies in the region […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso

There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Halloween Forecast: Spooky Seasonal Temperatures!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday and Happy Halloween!!!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are bundling up those kids for school this morning if they are wearing their Halloween costumes!🧥 It is going to be chilly in the morning but good news we will be warm comfortable and seasonal this afternoon with partly cloudy skies!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Jennifer Miner! What a cool shot of these carved out gourds! Hope everyone had a happy Halloween!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday💀🍬💀. Spooky vibes are still in effect! I hope everyone had a great time last night for Halloween!👻🎃. Thankfully today you wont have to bundle up as much!🧥 Expect a high of 77 degrees and an overnight...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX

