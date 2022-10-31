On Tuesday at 6:52 a.m., Lake County 911 received a call for a vehicle that had rolled at the intersection of 452nd Ave. and 235th B Street. According to the report, the vehicle was still running with gas leaking from it. The Madison Fire Department was paged to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was traveling east on 235th B Street and lost control, going into the east ditch. The vehicle appeared to be traveling too fast to navigate the corner, the report indicated.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO