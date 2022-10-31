Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Prairie Doc
(Editor’s note: This week’s column is written by Andrew Ellsworth, MD, who is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices family medicine in Brookings.) A hug when I come home after a long day. A smile that melts my heart. A song and...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison's Zoey Gerry commits to Northwestern for basketball
Ever since Zoey Gerry first picked up a basketball, she dreamed of playing college basketball. Through hard work and determination, that dream is about to become a reality for the Madison High School senior. Gerry recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Northwestern...
Madison Daily Leader
Trojans fall to 1-2 with loss to Dordt
A 14-4 scoring run to end the first half helped Dordt defeat Dakota State University on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. That late scoring run gave the Defenders a 42-30 halftime lead. The Trojans were unable to overcome that double-digit deficit and fell to Dordt 74-63. A...
Madison Daily Leader
MARSP hears speaker
Madison Area Retired School Personnel met at Nicky’s on Oct. 24 for a noon lunch. After lunch, President Rita Brown introduced Dean Baumberger, who is director of the Colony Cyber School Program at Chester Area School. The program provides a high school curriculum to students in grades 9-12 living in Hutterite colonies in eastern South Dakota.
Madison Daily Leader
St. Thomas School to hold its Grand Gala Saturday
For any church, community events and fund-raisers are second nature. They provide important financial needs as well as an opportunity to connect with the people around them. Each year, St. Thomas School in Madison hosts a Grand Gala to celebrate the community while raising money for the Catholic school and church.
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits seek MVFC title
Top-ranked South Dakota State University can clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title when it closes out the road portion of its regular season schedule Saturday afternoon at Northern Iowa. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Television coverage...
Madison Daily Leader
Nationally ranked Dordt runs away from DSU
Dordt, the No. 13 ranked team in the nation, flexed its muscles against Dakota State University’s women at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening. The Defenders built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas en route to a 89-68 victory against the Trojans.
Madison Daily Leader
Two vehicle accidents in county this week
On Tuesday at 6:52 a.m., Lake County 911 received a call for a vehicle that had rolled at the intersection of 452nd Ave. and 235th B Street. According to the report, the vehicle was still running with gas leaking from it. The Madison Fire Department was paged to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was traveling east on 235th B Street and lost control, going into the east ditch. The vehicle appeared to be traveling too fast to navigate the corner, the report indicated.
Madison Daily Leader
County auditor expects a ‘really good’ election cycle
Lake County elections officials are expecting a good voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election, based on the number of absentee ballot requests. Auditor Paula Barrick, speaking during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s county commission meeting, told commissioners that her office has handled 992 absentee ballot requests so far. Of those, 861 have been in-person early voting requests, 125 have been mail-in ballot requests and 6 have been from military or overseas residents.
Comments / 0