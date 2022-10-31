PORT ANGELES — In volleyball action last night, the Port Angeles Roughriders swept North Mason 25-10 25-19 and 25-19. The Roughriders ended the regular season where most volleyball aficionados thought they would, a very solid 3rd place in the Olympic league standings with a 10-4 league record just a game behind 2nd place Sequim. The Roughriders host Olympic tonight at 6:15 pm in a new league tournament format that has many parents and fans scratching their heads. With the new format, it’s as if the league’s regular season didn’t matter. Many are asking why the league would wear out players right before district. There is also the extra cost to school budgets for bus trips and paying drivers just as school districts are looking at cutting staff next year because of budget cuts.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO