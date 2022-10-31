Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Long-time public servant retires from Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Board
Port Angeles – A man who has spent most of the past 54 years as a firefighter and a Fire Commissioner for Clallam 2 Fire Rescue has announced his retirement, and fire officials now have to find the right person to take over the position. Commissioner Thomas Martin reluctantly...
My Clallam County
Peninsula College makes move to tap resources for STEM studies
PORT ANGELES – For young people, succeeding in the local and even the global economy is more and more dependent on getting a solid education in the STEM skills; science, technology, engineering and math. With that in mind, this week Peninsula College joined a consortium of community partners in...
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal shifts plans for waste facility to a different property in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We reported to you last week that Olympic Disposal LLC had withdrawn their application to get a Conditional Use Permit to build a waste transfer station and recycling facility in Carlsborg. That was good news to opponents of the facility, which included the group Citizens for...
My Clallam County
City of PA and Lefties baseball pursuing funds to upgrade Civic Field
PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles, along with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, are part of eleven communities with Minor League and West Coast League Stadiums. The baseball teams and their communities are requesting that Governor Inslee approve a one-time “Minor League Baseball...
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Naval records confirm Clyde Shavers lied about military experience
OAK HARBOR, November 2, 2022—Yesterday, the Lynnwood Times released an article concerning candidate Clyde Shavers for Representative of the 10th Legislative District, allegedly embellishing his qualifications and was awaiting his military records to confirm allegations that Shavers was also not a U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer as he claims.
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: PA, Sequim volleyball and soccer head into district tourneys
PORT ANGELES — In volleyball action last night, the Port Angeles Roughriders swept North Mason 25-10 25-19 and 25-19. The Roughriders ended the regular season where most volleyball aficionados thought they would, a very solid 3rd place in the Olympic league standings with a 10-4 league record just a game behind 2nd place Sequim. The Roughriders host Olympic tonight at 6:15 pm in a new league tournament format that has many parents and fans scratching their heads. With the new format, it’s as if the league’s regular season didn’t matter. Many are asking why the league would wear out players right before district. There is also the extra cost to school budgets for bus trips and paying drivers just as school districts are looking at cutting staff next year because of budget cuts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
goodfruit.com
Bernadette Gagnier, a young grower from Snohomish, Washington
Family background/Bernadette is pursuing her doctorate in horticulture, specializing in alternative strategies for nematode management in wine grape systems in Washington state. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Rick Gagnier. crops/grapes. business/graduate student, Washington State University. Why viticulture?. My first class, introduction to wines and vines, I knew immediately...
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
My Clallam County
Clallam adds new death investigator
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County now has a Death Investigative Manager. The new position operates under the prosecutor’s office, which by the county’s charter also operates as the ex-officio coroner. Prosecutor Mark Nichols says, he presented the idea of developing this new position to bolster those coroner duties.
caveleronews.com
A Troubling Amount of Cavelero Students Waste Lunch Food Each Day
The lunch bell rings. Chatty students weave around the tables, and mount their book bags onto their seats. Some carry their lunches from home in their hands, while others stand in line to buy one from the school. After a few minutes, people have already settled into their lunches; but have you ever noticed that some students just drop everything into the garbage?
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
kpug1170.com
Police release identity of man killed at Bellingham Halloween party
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have released the identify the man who was killed at a Halloween Party over the weekend. Police says 21-year-old Xyrone March-Walker of Ferndale was fatally shot by 22-year-old Brian Pantoja following an altercation on E. Myrtle St. on Friday night, October 28th. Pantoja faces...
