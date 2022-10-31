Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots. Taylor had yet to participate in practice this week while dealing with a nagging ankle injury. With Taylor ruled out for Sunday's game, Deon Jackson is in line to start for the Colts (3-4-1) against the Patriots (4-4) in Foxborough, Mass. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO