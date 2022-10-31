ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Semi-trailer rollover under investigation in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a semi-trailer truck rollover in East El Paso that occurred early Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 6 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dept. dispatchers, and shut down a portion of Gateway East near Zaragoza Rd.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM

