Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
26-year-old man arrested for murdering his grandfather in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A 26-year-old man is accused of killing his 75-year-old grandfather, according to El Paso police. The victim, identified as Rodolfo Murpjy Sr., was found Saturday in his basement with multiple stab wounds. His grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez was arrested Wednesday. Police responded to a missing person...
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
Semi-trailer rollover under investigation in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a semi-trailer truck rollover in East El Paso that occurred early Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 6 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dept. dispatchers, and shut down a portion of Gateway East near Zaragoza Rd.
Pedestrian killed in Las Cruces on Picacho; 2nd pedestrian critical after hit and run
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pedestrian killed in Las Cruces Wednesday morning on Picacho Avenue was not walking in a designated crosswalk, Las Cruces police report. This was one of two serious pedestrian-related crashes in Las Cruces since Sunday night. Wednesday’s crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on West Picacho Avenue between Quesenberry […]
Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.
UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
Upper valley road rage shooting left bullet embedded in back seat where 8-year-old child sat
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are searching for a driver they say shot at a victim in a road rage incident Tuesday night in the upper valley. According to police, it happened at the 3200 block of Doniphan when a victim was being tail-gated by another car in a one-lane construction zone.
Police arrest 16-year-old boy for allegedly wounding another teen in drive-by shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday, Nov. 1 that left another teenager wounded. The incident happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Capistrano Park, 8700 Padilla. Police say two teenage boys were walking home when a 16-year-old offender […]
Appeals court denies motion to dismiss murder indictment of El Paso man
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas 8th Court of Appeals has ruled that a murder indictment can remain in place on a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside an East El Paso bar nearly six years ago. In a ruling posted Nov. 2, the appellate court...
Las Cruces man who attacked off-duty Border Patrol agent with machete sentenced
EL PASO, Texas -- A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking relating to a June 2017 attack against an off-duty Border Patrol Agent in El Paso. Fernando Angel Puga, 37, was found guilty in the attack back in May. According to...
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
El Paso CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, more than 80 of cocaine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at El Paso area ports of entry, intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate incidents over the past few days. On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61 pounds […]
Trial of man accused of killing state attorney in home invasion delayed until 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a state attorney and wounding her husband is delayed until next year. Joseph Alvarez's trial was supposed to begin on Friday, Nov. 4. He is charged in the shooting death of Georgette Kaufmann on Nov. 14, 2020.
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
