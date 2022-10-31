Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Late boyfriend accused of Oakland murder-for-hire sang at victim's memorial
Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime
OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.The incident remains under investigation.
Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
KTVU FOX 2
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
Santa Cruz County Jail inmate dies; investigation underway
An inmate at the Santa Cruz County Jail died at 8:16 on Tuesday morning. Sheriff's office detectives are investigating the incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides
MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
Over 250 pounds of cannabis seized in Fairfield pot bust
Police have recovered 216 marijuana plants and over 250 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal grow site at a residence in Fairfield, according to a statement from Fairfield Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
