Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Electronics drop-off event is Saturday
Looking for a chance to dispose of unused electronics? Lake County’s Natural Resources Department has residents covered with an electronics drop-off event at the Madison Recycling Center (800 S.W. 7th St.) on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free for all Lake County residents, who...
siouxfalls.business
Neighborhood that lost Hy-Vee to get reduced-price grocery store
The west-central neighborhood left without a grocery store nearby earlier this year soon will see some of that void filled. Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month. The neighborhood lost access...
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A historic building that’s being restored at Ninth and Grange will house a full-service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch. Alex Halbach, who owns the building, is working with the owners of Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen and the general manager of Sioux Falls Food Co+op on the concept. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.
Madison Daily Leader
MARSP hears speaker
Madison Area Retired School Personnel met at Nicky’s on Oct. 24 for a noon lunch. After lunch, President Rita Brown introduced Dean Baumberger, who is director of the Colony Cyber School Program at Chester Area School. The program provides a high school curriculum to students in grades 9-12 living in Hutterite colonies in eastern South Dakota.
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
farmforum.net
Two producers recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association conference
The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics, of Alexandria, South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality. Aaron Exendine was walking on the roadway of highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday October 25th he was hit by two cars. The driver of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
siouxfalls.business
New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
Madison Daily Leader
St. Thomas School to hold its Grand Gala Saturday
For any church, community events and fund-raisers are second nature. They provide important financial needs as well as an opportunity to connect with the people around them. Each year, St. Thomas School in Madison hosts a Grand Gala to celebrate the community while raising money for the Catholic school and church.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
amazingmadison.com
Rollover accident reported in Lake County
Lake County emergency officials responded Monday evening to a report of a vehicle that had rolled northwest of Madison, near the intersection of 453rd Avenue and 228th Street. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 16-year-old was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix west on 228th Street, and was going too fast to navigate the corner at the intersection with 453rd Avenue. The teen rolled the vehicle into the west ditch. Madison Ambulance was called to the scene, but the driver refused medical transport. The vehicle was listed as a total loss.
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle brush fire near Astoria
ASTORIA, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called in to battle a brush fire near Astoria Tuesday afternoon. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 p.m. Authorities say the fire started when a burn barrel got out of control. It spread into brush, crossed a road and spread into more brush.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy
The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
Comments / 0