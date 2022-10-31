ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks.

Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.

“Bummer to see my friend, Roquan, traded today,” Butkus wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for giving it your all for my Bears. Best of luck in Baltimore.”

Butkus has been a fan of Smith since his college days at Georgia, when he won the Butkus Award (given to the nation’s top linebacker) in 2017. Butkus has praised Smith for his physicality — and he even said Smith reminded him a lot of himself.

“He’s a great kid. He won our college award, and he’s just a go-getter,” Butkus told Bears Wire in Nov. 2021. “I like the way he tackles. When he has the opportunity, he likes to hit high and wrap these guys up and put them on their back. I think he’s kind of a quiet – reminds me of myself – just a quiet guy. But when he’s on the field, his play really comes out. I’m happy for him. Plus, he’s a good kid.”

Smith has a league-leading 83 tackles, including four for a loss, as well as 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

Now, Smith gets an opportunity play for a playoff-contending Ravens team, where he’ll have a chance to build on what’s been an impressive five-year career.

