Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith — often a controversial figure in local government — is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
A deluge of campaign cash: Industry groups give big in California legislative races
Like many voters across California this fall, those in Hayward and Fremont have been flooded with mailers targeting the two Democrats tussling for a seat in the state Legislature. Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is slammed for her role in a secretive severance payout to the former city manager, who has...
Santa Clara County outpacing state in new COVID booster uptake
Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly one-third of county residents ages 65 and up have received the updated booster compared to just 24.3% of residents statewide...
Water board race: Eisenberg gains local donor support; Kremen attracts unions
Santa Clara Valley Water District Board incumbent Gary Kremen and challenger Rebecca Eisenberg have attracted two divergent streams of donor funds, one relying on unions and the other attracting more residents in the northern end of Santa Clara County. But both candidates for the District 7 board seat, which includes...
Heated debate ahead of split vote to increase Pleasanton City Council stipends
The atmosphere was tense inside the Pleasanton City Council chambers Tuesday as the council members voted 3-2 to increase their monthly pay by 10% following strong remarks from Mayor Karla Brown. “If you don’t want the salary, if you don’t want the increase, don’t take it. But I’m worth it,”...
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends
The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
Election Day is almost here, finally
Election Day is finally upon the Tri-Valley next Tuesday (Nov. 8), although many residents have already cast their ballots with every registered voter sent a vote-by-mail a month before the election and designated early-voting centers open across Alameda County since Oct. 29 — including 80 locations open this Saturday through Tuesday.
Death from West Nile virus reported in Santa Clara County
A Santa Clara County resident has died from West Nile virus after a long illness, public health officials said Wednesday. The person lives in Santa Clara County but was infected by the virus elsewhere in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.
Pleasanton Downtown Association hires Karl as new executive director
The Pleasanton Downtown Association has announced the hiring of its new executive director, Bridget Karl, the former president and CEO of the Calabasas Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles County. “I am honored to be here. I get a small-town feeling every time I walk into a business,” Karl said...
Mallon: Can microtransit live up to the hype?
In September, Milpitas and Morgan Hill launched microtransit programs, often touted as the future of public transportation. But are they really worth the hype?. Microtransit refers to services that operate like Uber and Lyft, but use minivans or large buses and often use apps to schedule point-to-point rides within a designated service area. Companies like RideCo, the vendor for Milpitas’ SMART and Morgan Hill’s MoGo, pitch microtransit as a cost-effective way to increase public transit access and provide first- and last-mile connections.
Around the Valley: Red flags
The news of the arrest of local teacher Nicholas Moseby on charges of sexually abusing teen girls sent shockwaves through the Tri-Valley. Moseby, 41, of Concord, was arrested and charged on Sept. 16 with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl and sending her lewd photos of himself while he was a coach with Nor Cal Elites cheerleading program. Two days later, he was charged with sexually abusing a second girl, 14, while working as a substitute teacher reportedly at an SRVUSD school site.
Palo Alto ready to recognize service and contributions of veterans this Monday
With a lineup of distinguished speakers, historical reenactments and a musical performance, the city of Palo Alto plans to hold its annual Veterans Day Recognition Event on Monday, Nov. 7. Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt will provide opening remarks, commending the service and contributions of veterans to the community and...
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
Days after abrupt retirement, former Sheriff Laurie Smith found guilty in corruption trial
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff’s office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
News Digest: Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade | Succulent crafting | Property taxes due
Downtown Pleasanton is set to host the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, with a special concert, this Sunday (Nov. 6). The procession will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St. “Everyone is encouraged to come downtown to celebrate and cheer for...
Healing in harmony: Groups let Stanford Medicine staff and students make music together
Gary Steinberg was a serious trumpet player in high school, where his orchestral band was the best in the state. He minored in music at Yale University, spent three months after graduation intensively studying music at an institute in Switzerland, and kept up playing through the middle of his medical residency at Stanford University.
Charges filed against Livermore man for toddler daughter's death from fentanyl overdose
A Livermore man was arrested on Wednesday after being charged in connection with the August death of his young daughter who was found to have toxic levels of fentanyl in her system, according to Livermore police. Justin Pittman, 22, was taken into custody without incident in Martinez and booked into...
Taking the new Livermore Wine Trolley dinner tour
What was the Livermore Wine Trolley doing on a Thursday night on Main Street in Pleasanton, with nary a winery within three miles?. For years I had spied the green and red Livermore Wine Trolley at local wineries. But the new “Taste of the Tri-Valley Food Tour” on Oct. 20 spurred me to hop on.
Harmony & Healing benefit concert set at Bankhead Theater this weekend
Before founding the nonprofit organization Harmony & Healing, David Victor knew that live musical performances had the power to inspire and uplift those of us who needed it most. Upon a life changing hospital visit, he formed a nonprofit in 2019 that provides people struggling with health issues live and intimate music — a mission he has continued ever since.
