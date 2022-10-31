Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gymnastics: Previewing the North Jersey, Section 1 Championships, 2022
The NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1 Championships will take place at Ridgewood High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Some of the top teams from Bergen, Passaic, and Morris Counties will be on display and fighting for a championship. The State Team Championships will be held on Nov. 10 at...
Three Sisco goals send West Essex to semifinals - field hockey recap
Sophia Sisco scored a hat-trick as first-seeded West Essex beat nintu-seeded West Morris 8-0 in the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament quarterfinals, in North Caldwell. Adelaide Minnella, Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney all fired home for West Essex (17-3-1) in addition to Sisco’s stellar performance. Cassie...
Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)
Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope. Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
Field Hockey: Brosie propels Madison to North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
Madison never seems to get flustered in a low-scoring game. The Dodgers have total faith in their defense to keep them in it long enough for the offense to find its legs at the other end of the field. Thursday’s game against Rumson-Fair Haven was another example of it.
Hackettstown heads to semifinal in win over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Third-seeded Hackettstown relied on a plethora of goal-scorers to move on to the semifinals of the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, with a dominant 7-0 win over 11th-seeded Hopewell Valley, in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto, Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller all had two goals each for Hackettstown (16-5)....
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
Field Hockey South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps: Frenzy finishes galore (PHOTOS)
Jordyn Pepper tallied four goals to give fifth-seeded Robbinsville a 6-5 comeback win over 13th-seeded Haddon Heights in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Robbinsville. Robbinsville next goes to top-seeded Point Pleasant Borough, No. 7 in the Nj.com Top 20, for the semifinals on Monday.
Pascack Valley over Glen Rock - North 1, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals recap
Shane Feder netted two goals for third-seeded Pascack Valley in its 3-0 win over second-seeded Glen Rock in the North 1, Group 2 semifinals in Glen Rock. Steven Gifford added one goal in the victory and Julian Pilet recorded five saves in the shutout. Pascack Valley will play at top-seeded Ramsey in final round on Saturday.
Fort Lee wins first Ivy title since 1983, defeats Teaneck - football recap
Fort Lee won its first Ivy Division title since 1983, defeating Teaneck 28-19 in Fort Lee. A clash of two programs in fine form saw Fort Lee (8-1) snap Teaneck’s seven-game winning streak, with Fort Lee capturing another milestone unbroken from the 80′s- their first eight-win season since 1985.
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Schalick field hockey eliminated by top-seeded Collingswood in SJG1 (PHOTOS)
Mother and daughter at least agreed on one thing. At the start of the season, they didn’t think the Schalick High field hockey team would be playing in the postseason. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season, right off the bat, I had hope,” senior co-captain Emmi Cheesman said. “But then we went into a round-robin tournament, and I was like, ‘Ooo, maybe not.’ But I am glad that we did get here, because the bond I have with these girls is unmatchable.”
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
Campbell, McMahon lead Oak Knoll to victory over Kent Place - Field hockey recap
Darby Campbell and Lilly McMahon led Oak Knoll with two goals each in an 8-0 victory over Kent Place in Summit. Aside from contributing a goal, Lea Good led Oak Knoll (14-5) with three assists. Emma Ramsey, Julia Ramsey and Maya Bilanin scored a goal apiece.
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
HS football: Complete public sectional semifinals preview
The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game. We take a look at the road to the...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Nov. 2
There have been some eye-catching games this season. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and is highlighting New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders with the end of the season coming up. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three statistical categories: points,...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
