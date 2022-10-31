Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
CNBC
Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief defends currency peg, says it brings stability
Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
CNBC
Treasury Department sold a record nearly $1 billion of Series I bonds on Friday, the deadline to lock in higher rate
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $979 million of Series I bonds Friday, a record number, as investors rushed to beat a key deadline. Friday was the deadline to lock in a record-high 9.62% interest rate for six months. The I bond rate reset Tuesday, falling to 6.89%, still the third-highest rate ever.
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
CNBC
World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
CNBC
A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial
AWS Ocean Energy says its Waveswing device was able to operate in Force 10 gales. The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall. This phase of testing is set...
CNBC
Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
CNBC
Full recap of the latest Fed rate hike and Chair Jerome Powell's market-moving news conference
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that the central bank still has a ways to go before it wraps up its tightening campaign. Checkout below a full recap of the announcement and Powell's news conference.
Airbnb expects holiday-quarter bookings to moderate; shares fall
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast holiday-quarter revenue that could fall short of market expectations, saying a strong dollar had started to pressure its business and bookings would moderate, sending its shares down 7% after the bell.
CNBC
European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks; Stoxx 600 up 1%
European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The European blue chip index closed 1% lower on Thursday, with the U.K.'s. The U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday as central banks...
CNBC
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
CNBC
Here's what we know about the rebound in Chinese stocks this week
The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo doubled down on the Biden administration's controversial plan to ban U.S. companies, and citizens, from helping China manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, saying: "We have to protect the American people against China. Period. Full stop." "China has become more aggressive in what they call their military-civil...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to parse the Dow for recession-resilient stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow Jones Industrial Average is filled with relatively cheap stocks because traders assume these 30 old-line companies are the most vulnerable to a recession. But that's not true: That's wrong. The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said.
Comments / 0