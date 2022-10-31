Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
IGN
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
IGN
Resident Evil Re:Verse Review
Who would win in a fight? Chris “The Boulder” Redfield or Leon “The Hair” S. Kennedy? Could Hunk take Ada Wong? What would happen if Claire Redfield fought Jill Valentine? What if one of them could transform into a Tyrant when they died? Those are the kinds of questions that Resident Evil Re:Verse seems to exist to answer in the form of a third-person deathmatch shooter that’s launched as a free bonus for owners of Resident Evil Village. It definitely has its moments, thanks in large part to its surprising death mechanic that transforms heroes into iconic monsters. The most frustrating part is how unfinished it feels, with the precious little content it has suffering from some noticeable balance problems and some bad monetization habits.
Spooky month is so much better with the best Xbox Game Pass horror games
In honor of the spookiest of months, October, I aspired to only play horror and thriller games. Xbox Game Pass proved invaluable, and my peaceful sleep was threatened by the onslaught of spooks.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
technewstoday.com
Best War Games on Playstation in 2022
The thrill of explosions and the dread of battle often deliver simple or repetitive but fun game formulas. If you’re here for that, what are the best war games on PlayStation you can play in 2022?. Online and offline war games offer satisfaction. It scratches an urge to vent,...
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
Hideo Kojima solves one teaser, immediately posts another
Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna has been revealed for the new project
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
one37pm.com
The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Adventure Games
For decades, handheld gaming wasn’t necessarily associated with adventure games. That’s largely because the technology in portable devices didn’t allow for the most immersive experiences. While adventure games still lived on those platforms and could do well, the type of adventure you find on PC and the last few generations of consoles was superior for many. Now though, hardware has come a long way, and the days of having no color on your Game Boy are well and truly a thing of the past. The Nintendo Switch is capable of housing some of the same big, immersive adventure games as your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best Nintendo Switch adventure games.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
A new Deus Ex is reported to be in 'very early' development at Eidos Montreal
The report comes alongside the confirmed closure of Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal.
Digital Trends
Silent Hill Ascension: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
It’s been more than 10 years since the last Silent Hill title, but Konami has finally broken its silence. Thanks to the Silent Hill Transmission event, this long-dormant horror franchise was given new life in the form of a remake, three new games, and even a film. Each of these projects are quite different, and since so little is known about all of them (aside from perhaps the Silent Hill 2 remake), confusion among fans is understandable.
aiexpress.io
God of War sells over 23 million copies while sequel Ragnarok gets an interesting commercial
Sony introduced in its latest financial report that 2018’s God of Battle has offered over 23 million copies worldwide. The determine is up from the 19.5 million reported in October 2021. “When it comes to first-party software program, we plan to launch a brand new widespread franchise title, God...
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Does What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi: Season 1! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's full Tales of the Jedi review. Star Wars fans could be forgiven for being less than enthusiastic about the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi. The Tales of the Jedi comics are set thousands of years before the movies, a time when the galaxy is a much wilder place and where the Jedi and Sith waged open war against one another. The animated series, on the other hand, is set during the era of the Prequel Trilogy and focuses mostly on familiar faces from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After all this time, Disney is still seemingly reluctant to venture outside the confines of the Star Wars movies.
Comments / 0