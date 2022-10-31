ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?

By Lauren Weiler
ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues on, and new cast members are hitting the beach. While fans thought they saw the last of Justin Glaze , they were wrong. Justin returns during the episode airing on Oct. 31, 2022. So, how far does Justin get? Does he leave with the love of his life? Here are the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for season 8.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Justin Glaze in season 8.]

Justin Glaze returns after getting eliminated in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjsDu_0itgxskV00
Justin Glaze in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Justin Glaze was a fan favorite heading into the new season of Paradise . Unfortunately, he left earlier than expected. He and Genevieve Parisi hit it off early on, but their relationship was fraught with drama from the start. Justin went on a date with Victoria Fuller, and past drama regarding him and Salley Carson resurfaced. Ultimately, Genevieve found a better connection with Aaron Clancy, leaving Justin with no one to receive a rose from.

Early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers noted Justin returns. According to the show’s official Twitter, he makes his way back to the beach during the episode airing on Oct. 31, 2022.

“Is that Justin?” Aaron asks in a clip while Genevieve looks toward the staircase in disbelief.

“Why’d you come back?” host Jesse Palmer asks Justin.

“Man, I came back for Eliza,” he says.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: How far does Justin Glaze get?

The clip of Justin Glaze returning to the beach shows him walking hand in hand with Eliza Isichei. It seems he may receive a date card and thus asks Eliza if she’ll join him. So, does he find love with Eliza?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit , he doesn’t. While he hopes to sweep Eliza off her feet, she’s still dedicated to Rodney Mathews . Rodney and Eliza got to know each other during the twist, which left Lace Morris distraught.

During the next rose ceremony, Eliza reportedly doesn’t give Justin her rose, and she personally walks him out after the ceremony. This ends his time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 for good.

While fans may assume this means she ends up with Rodney, she reportedly doesn’t. Spoilers note when she returns from walking Justin out, she tells Rodney that she felt pressured to give him her rose. She reportedly self-eliminates, which subsequently sends Rodney home. Eliza, Justin, and Rodney head home separately on rose ceremony night.

Will he reconnect with Eliza Isichei during the reunion?

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Member Says He’d ‘Never Go Back’

Given the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers surrounding Justin Glaze and Eliza Isichei, it seems neither of them finds love on the show. Is it possible they could reconnect during the reunion?

It’s certainly possible that Justin could ask Eliza to give their relationship another shot. So far, there hasn’t been any recent evidence to suggest they’ve stayed connected after Paradise . With this in mind, we doubt that either Justin or Eliza hopes to give their romance another shot.

Would Justin join the next season of Paradise ? He was hesitant about joining the current season, so it’s unclear if he’d give love another shot. But considering how he came on season 8 twice, he might be willing to give it all another go.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

