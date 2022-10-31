ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Another Bachelor Nation Contestant Comments on Olu

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues with more twists and turns, and fans are excited to see who hits the beach next. Recently, the Bachelor in Paradise cast experienced a twist that separated the existing couples and introduced them to new potential love interests. Olu Onajide hit the beach but left quickly. Now, some Bachelor Nation cast members are talking negatively about Olu.

Brandon Jones posted about Olu Onajide’s unsavory behavior on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chWVS_0itgxrrm00
Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Olu Onajide hoped to find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. He joined the cast during the twist that separated the couples. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it far. Host Jesse Palmer announced that he and Rick Leach had to head home quickly after first arriving, as they weren’t making lasting connections with any of the women.

Some fans watching Paradise noticed how the women praised Rick’s demeanor, but they noted they didn’t want to get to know Olu further. This prompted suspicion regarding Olu’s behavior.

Later on, Brandon Jones posted negatively about Olu on Instagram before deleting the post. “If they choose to not show the disgusting actions that man did next couple episodes you better keep me off a podcast,” he wrote. Brandon didn’t elaborate on the “actions,” but some fans guessed it had to do with Serene Russell.

Martin Gelbspan from ‘The Bachelorette’ also commented on Olu’s behavior

Brandon Jones didn’t discuss Olu Onajide’s behavior on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But it seems he’s not the only one to take issue with the contestant. Martin Gelbspan, another contestant who knew Olu from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette , commented after Brandon’s post.

“The truth finally comes out …,” he wrote, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit .

Given Martin’s post, it seems Olu’s alleged bad behavior didn’t just happen in Paradise . But many fans aren’t convinced that Olu did anything worth talking about.

“Either spill the tea or don’t say anything at all,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I love how Brandon completely backs down, goes on a podcast, and says absolutely nothing.”

“IDK — Martin has it out for Olu since they weren’t on the best terms during Michelle’s season,” another fan commented.

“I desperately wish these people would just talk instead of posting riddles,” yet another fan wrote.

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion? Production might address the situation then

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Cheating Rumors From Reality Steve, Explained

The Olu situation might get addressed during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. So, when is the reunion happening?

The official Instagram page doesn’t list the reunion, but the two-night finale event airs Nov. 21 and 22, 2022. The reunion will likely air after the finale concludes on the second night.

Not only do fans want to hear about the Olu situation during the reunion, but they also have questions about the couples who make it to the end. Victoria Fuller was involved in cheating rumors after she was spotted in Italy with Greg Grippo. Reality Steve suggests this will also get addressed during the reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Lauren Luyendyk Explains Why Her Marriage to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Outlasted Most ‘Bachelor’ Couples: ‘It Was Fate’

Meant to be. Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) thinks that she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. managed to beat the odds and become one of the few long-lasting Bachelor couples simply because they are perfect for one another. "Honestly, it's hard to say [why we've outlasted other Bachelor couples] because I think every situation is so […]
VIRGINIA STATE
SheKnows

This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy