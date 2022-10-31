Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Astros superfan 'Mattress Mack' claims his defense of Jose Altuve led to altercation with Phillies fan
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who has a record payout riding on the Astros winning the World Series, was involved in a heated exchange with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
2022 World Series: Rob Manfred faces crude heckler during Phillies-Astros Game 5
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred faced the fury of one fan during Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Thursday.
2022 World Series: Astros' Bryan Abreu admits he didn't realize Game 4 no-hitter was even happening
Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was involved in the team's historic no-no, but he admitted he was locked into the game and didn't realize history was around the corner.
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña filling huge holes very easily, rapidly becoming a superstar
Rookie Jeremy Peña is on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
2022 World Series: Phillies' Noah Syndergaard 'calm and relaxed' going into Game 5, manager says
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard will get the start in Game 5 as the team looks to bounce back from the Houston Astros tossing a no-hitter.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Anna Faris opens up about jaw-dropping comment her son Jack made
Anna Faris revealed the surprising comment her 10-year-old son Jack made, getting candid about being relaxed with the kind of language she lets her young son use.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Gabby Petito's mom reveals 'We didn't know that Brian was who he was' as wrongful death suit becomes official
Gabby Petito's parents were preparing to shell out thousands to fly her home from Moab, Utah, after former fiancé Brian Laundrie was seen hitting her in public.
Pastor acquitted after being arrested when police helicopter found church gathering outside during pandemic
A provincial court in Alberta acquitted Pastor Tim Stephens, who was arrested twice on alleged charges of violating provincial public health orders regarding physical distancing.
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
