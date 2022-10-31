ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Caught Dealing Cocaine, Police Say

By Justin Rohrlich
 3 days ago
County of Arlington

A 33-year-old Pentagon cop has been moonlighting as a cocaine dealer, according to Virginia authorities. Eric Welch, a police officer with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, is facing drug charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed, the County of Arlington said in a press release on Monday. Investigators began probing Welch after receiving a tip, and detectives then “obtained evidence confirming involvement in narcotics distribution,” the release states, adding, “He was taken into custody on the afternoon of October 28 in the 1300 block of S. Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution.” Police seized a gun from Welch, who was off duty when he was arrested, and recovered additional firearms and drugs in a search of Welch’s home. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County lockup.

Comments / 14

Big--D
2d ago

I bet that he was selling for Nancy PELOSI. thats why her husband was hit in the head for not selling the good stuff 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
5
