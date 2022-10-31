Read full article on original website
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
In major break with Biden administration, 30 House progressives call for ceasefire in Ukraine
In a dramatic break with the Biden administration on the eve of the midterm elections, 30 House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden urging him to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. In addition to bilateral talks, signatories to the letter, initiated by Progressive Congressional Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., urged the White House to support a mutual ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to avoid a protracted war that threatens more human suffering and spiraling global inflation, as well as nuclear war through intention or miscalculation.
Early voting numbers offer a glimmer of hope for Democrats in midterms
Just a couple of months ago, it looked like Democrats might achieve an almost impossible feat in modern electoral politics. The end of Roe v Wade and ongoing attacks on abortion rights had galvanised voters, giving the party hope of keeping their majority in Congress, even while the incumbent Democratic president’s approval ratings were deep underwater.
BBC
US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?
American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Democrats’ democracy alarmism flops with voters
Several months ago, Democrats rolled the dice. They chose the issues they thought would help them prevail in the midterm elections, and they chose badly. Some of their decisions were, to be fair, inescapable. When the Supreme Court handed down its startling decision on Roe v. Wade, Democrats grasped the opportunity to burrow in on a social issue they hoped would energize their base, and especially young women.
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit.
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
Republicans plan an energy agenda designed to keep Democrats on their heels
House Republicans are also planning to scrutinize how the Biden administration deploys the $370 billion in clean energy measures that Congress approved in Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act.
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
CNN Poll: Republicans, backed by enthusiasm and economic concerns, hold a narrow edge ahead of next week’s congressional election
CNN — An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The...
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
FiveThirtyEight’s Senate forecast favors Republicans for first time since July
Nonpartisan election handicapper FiveThirtyEight’s primary Senate forecast model now favors Republicans to take control of the chamber in next week’s midterm elections. The model had favored Democrats since July 26 as the party made gains in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and declining gas prices, but Republicans as of Tuesday night were…
Cook Report shifts 10 Biden-won House districts toward GOP
Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its ratings toward the GOP in 10 House races, all of which lie in districts President Biden carried by at least 8 points in 2020. The announcement marks the latest warning sign for Democrats that their support is declining in critical blue-state districts,...
Democrats hoped Latinos would turn GOP states 'purple.' That may not be the case anymore.
Democrats once hoped Latino voters could be the key to turning 'red' states 'purple.' But the party's hold on the voting bloc is shrinking.
