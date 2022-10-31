Read full article on original website
Hilary Swank Has Twins on the Way! See Photos of Her Baby Bump During 1st Pregnancy
Ready for mommy duty! Hilary Swank was beyond excited to announce her pregnancy to the world on Good Morning America on October 5, 2022. The Oscar winner is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. She showed off her baby bump for the first time in the hours leading up to revealing the big surprise.
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2 Tori Roloff is enjoying her first Halloween as a family of five. On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from Halloween with husband Zach Roloff and their three kids — sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. The sweet photo shows Jackson, who is dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leans against Zach, who is not...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows. In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone. In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer,...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Meryl Streep’s Daughter Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Mark Ronson
Congrats are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer. She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Heidi Klum dresses as giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween. The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party. Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing. "The inspiration was really like...
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Current co-owner wife Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling got into the Halloween spirit Patrick Mahomes and his family are enjoying their last Halloween as a family of three! On Monday, the NFL quarterback and his wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, — who is currently expecting the couple's second baby — celebrated the spooky season with a day out with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months. Brittany shared photos of their Halloween festivities in an Instagram post on Monday, where she dressed...
Michelle Williams Seems To Have Welcomed Her Third Child
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It appears that the very private Michelle Williams has recently welcomed her third child, as she was seen strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Thomas Kail, on Saturday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams and Kail are seen walking side by side with their two-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle has a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween
Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
Jenna Bush Hager Dresses as Witch for Halloween as She Shares Sweet Family Photos
Jenna Bush Hager is mom to daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and son Hal, 3 Jenna Bush Hager's kids are ready for Halloween! On Monday, the Today co-host, 40, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story featuring her three kids dressed up for the spooky holiday. In the family photo, Bush Hager matches daughter Poppy Louise, 7, as the two are dressed as witches with similar wide-brimmed black hats. Husband Henry Hager wears a dinosaur costume that matches 3-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold. The couple's oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila"...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy!. The Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the Rhode founder, 25, introduced their family's latest addition — a cute pup named Piggy Lou — in a series of sweet photos on Instagram on Monday. Bieber debuted the...
Emily Maynard Johnson’s Daughter Ricki Hendrick Thanks Jesus ‘Each Day’ for Her Newest Baby Brother
Her new baby brother! After Emily Maynard Johnson announced that she secretly welcomed another baby with husband Tyler Johnson her daughter Ricki Hendrick gushed about the major milestone. "I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy🤍," Hendrick, 17, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 2. The social media upload included several […]
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Emily Maynard Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 6, Shares Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Emily Maynard is a mom of six! The 36-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she's welcomed her sixth child, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Maynard also revealed that her newborn son, Jones West Johnson, was born with Down syndrome. Maynard shares Jones, as well as...
Elvira just gave Kylie Jenner a lesson on how to pay tribute with her Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for Halloween, and the real Mistress of the Dark said it was 'flattering.' But she wishes Jenner had done this.
Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella
The two children of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene opted for traditional Halloween costumes this year It's spooky season, and Monaco's royal twins are getting in on the Halloween fun! Princess Charlene posted a new photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Instagram Monday as they celebrated Halloween by dressing up in costumes. Both chose traditional costumes for the holiday — Prince Jacques went all out with makeup and a cape to be a vampire (and gave a thumbs up to the camera), while Princess Gabriella struck...
